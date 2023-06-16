S’pore Man Loses Wife To Terminal Illness Months After Wedding, They Were Together Since Secondary School

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Loses Wife To Terminal Illness Shortly Before Her 24th Birthday

For most couples, marriage signifies endless hopes and possibilities for their shared future.

However, it was the opposite for one couple in Singapore who decided to marry after the bride discovered she had a terminal illness.

Despite being advised to move on, the man stuck to his guns and wedded his childhood sweetheart.

Sadly, their marital bliss did not last more than a year as she passed away days before her 24th birthday.

Now, the man has shared his tale of loss in an attempt to process his grief and connect with others who have been in his shoes.

Late wife diagnosed with terminal illness after couple decided to get married

The OP’s story first came to light via a confession on Facebook page NUSWhispers in August last year.

At the time, he was a student in his first year of university and dating his then-girlfriend who he had been with since secondary school.

They had planned to wed after she graduated from university.

However, there was one problem — she suffered from a weakened immune system since birth and had been hospitalised frequently as a result.

The ultimate blow came when she discovered she had a terminal illness with a low survival rate.

The news brought the OP to a new low, and said he lost all motivation, including his drive to pursue his studies.

At the same time, his then-girlfriend’s parents asked him to move on from her so that he would not be widowed once she had passed away.

However, the OP adamantly refused.

In closing, he reminded all couples to cherish one another and to not do anything they might regret.

Couple strived to check off bucket list items before wife’s passing

Earlier today (16 June), the OP provided an update on how he is doing via NUSWhispers again.

He wrote that he and his childhood sweetheart successfully registered their marriage, and even held a small reception for loved ones.

Following that, they did their best to make the most of their time together by creating as many happy memories as possible.

They also strived to check off as many items off her bucket list as they could.

Unfortunately, she never got to complete it as she passed away a few days before her 24th birthday, the OP revealed.

OP details difficult grief process & hardships in trying to overcome wife’s loss

Since her passing, the OP shared that he has been grieving the loss with seemingly no end in sight.

Her absence is too overwhelming for me and I find myself lost, unsure of how to proceed with my life now that my wife is no longer here.

He described how painful it was to wake up without her next to him and not being able to share the things they used to do.

Furthermore, he is now feeling “empty and aimless”, having lost his role as his wife’s caretaker.

Additionally, he shared that his parents and in-laws have tried to console and offer him advice, but to no avail.

What makes him unwilling to move on, he said, is the fear of forgetting about his wife.

Presently, he cannot even look at her photos or possessions without breaking down.

The overwhelming grief has now driven him to post the update, which he hopes can help him release his emotions.

At the same time, he hopes those who have been in his shoes could offer some guidance or support.

Hope OP finds a way to move forward while keeping his wife’s memory alive

The pain of losing your love at such an early age is one that most of us can’t even begin to conceive, so we can only imagine what the OP is going through.

That said, there is always a way to move on while still keeping the memory of your loved one alive.

We hope the OP will find his own way eventually, and make the most of the valuable life he has.

