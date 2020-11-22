Wild Boar Scavenges For Food From Woman’s Bicycle On Pulau Ubin

When going for an adventure in nature, there is often a good chance that we’ll get to see wild animals lurking about.

After all, we’re traversing into their territory, and we should be mindful of the do’s and don’ts so that we don’t attract unwanted attention.

For a woman on a cycling trip on Pulau Ubin, it looks like the scent of food from her bicycle attracted a wild boar.

She was seen trying to fend off the hungry hog that won’t stop following her.

The video of the ‘stand off’ was posted to 走，新加坡 (Go, Singapore) Facebook group on Sunday (22 Nov).

Wild boar in Pulau Ubin really wanted food

The video begins with the woman trying to move the bicycle around, so as to prevent to curious wild boar from advancing towards her.

It sounds like the woman and her friends are talking about how the wild boar was after “Misaki’s food”.

Both the woman and wild boar turn around in a circle, but that doesn’t stop the animal from getting what it wants.

It audaciously stands on its hind legs and seizes the purple plastic bag with its mouth. Clearly, the animal has been eyeing the contents of the bag.

Dashed off with plastic bag

Once it manages to snag the bag, the wild boar quickly makes a run for it.

You could tell that the plastic bag only contained remnants of food, as a couple of orange skins fell onto the ground.

And off into the forest it goes.

Poor Misaki, we hope there wasn’t any precious items of hers inside the bag.

What to do when encountering wild boars

Wild boars are known to thrive on islands like Pulau Ubin and Pulau Tekong, so it pays to be careful with what you carry during your adventures there.

This is because food attracts these creatures.

When one encounters a wild boar, National Parks Board (NParks) advises to:

Stay calm and move away from the animal slowly

Don’t try to feed the animal

Don’t corner or provoke it, such as taking flash photography

And if you meet adults with young piglets, it’s best to leave them alone as adults may feel the urge to protect their young.

Guard your food well in the wild

Although the group of cyclists were heard laughing about the incident, we’re relieved that the wild boar meant no harm and took off swiftly.

Wild boars can be aggressive when they’re in search of food. Sometimes, they might even attack people.

So do be careful when you’re having an outdoor adventure, guard your food well, and quickly dispose of them once you’re done.

