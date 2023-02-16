66-Year-Old S’porean Becomes First Athlete In Wheelchair To Complete 7 Marathons In 7 Days

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Former Paralympian Dr William Tan Finishes World Marathon Challenge In Wheelchair

Singaporean former Paralympian Dr William Tan, 66, has become the first athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge in a wheelchair.

The challenge involved racing seven marathons across seven continents over seven days from 31 Jan to 6 Feb.

The Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) congratulated Dr Tan on this amazing feat in an Instagram post on Tuesday (14 Feb).

They also encouraged the public to support one of his fundraising campaigns as a way of giving him “a thumbs up” for his accomplishment.

Dr William Tan commemorates 66th birthday with win

In a Facebook post, Dr Tan expressed his joy at completing the challenge.

“It’s been a tough but exhilarating journey and I am very very glad to have completed the challenge!” he gushed.

He added, “I am grateful to be able to do this and I finally get to celebrate my 66th birthday as I’ve been busy training at the end of last month to prepare for this.”

Dr Tan, who represented Singapore at the Paralympic Games in 1988, also called his achievement an “extreme blessing” as he completed this journey in his 14th year of remission from leukaemia.

According to Dr Tan’s website, he was one of two athletes in a wheelchair among 50 participants.

While the other para-athlete chose to finish the challenge on a handcycle, Dr Tan managed to complete the marathon in his wheelchair.

Dr William Tan travelled the world for this gruelling challenge

The World Marathon Challenge is an annual endurance event that involves running seven marathons on all seven continents within seven consecutive days.

Participants must complete a full marathon distance (42.195km) in each of the seven locations, which are spread across Africa, Antarctica, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America, and North America.

The event is said to be one of the most gruelling physical challenges in the world.

During the challenge, Dr Tan endured freezing temperatures in the Antarctic terrain of Novo. Other cities he covered include:

Cape Town, South Africa

Perth, Australia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Madrid, Spain

Fortaleza, Brazil

Miami, United States of America

Raising awareness for charity

Through his inspirational participation in the World Marathon Challenge, Dr Tan hopes to raise awareness and support the fundraising activities of these charities:

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

National University Health System Fund

Singapore Disability Sports Council

Filos Community Services

ART:DIS, Arts & Disability Singapore

Blood Cancer UK

Bright Happy Power

MS News conveys our heartfelt congratulations to Dr William Tan on his amazing achievement.

