7-Eleven Taiwan Has Winnie The Pooh Wireless Earbuds With Mini Luggage Case

Our wireless earbuds travel with us to work and other faraway places. To preserve them for as long as possible, it’s only fit to store them in a suitable case.

Enter these Winnie the Pooh wireless earbuds by 7-Eleven Taiwan. While we often see our favourite bear with honey, this version has a honey-coloured luggage.

If you want to store your earbuds in a mini suitcase, here’s what you need to know about this merchandise.

Winnie the Pooh wireless earbuds

These Winnie the Pooh wireless earbuds can snuggly fit inside a honey-coloured luggage. We love the vibrant honey and scarlet hues of the case and earphones that vividly match our favourite character.

Sometimes our earbuds can easily get lost in our bags and desks. Hence, this adorable Winnie the Pooh figurine also acts as a reliable bodyguard for your gadgets.

True to his character, he comes with honey-coated fingers, embodying his unending love for the sugary substance.

Quality sound

With these earbuds, music fans are guaranteed to enjoy a premium listening experience thanks to its Realtek Bluetooth chip 5.0. This technology enables stable connection and high-quality sound transmission.

Once you turn it on, you can immediately connect it to your smart devices.

Available in Airfrov

The Winnie the Pooh earbuds are only available in 7-Eleven Taiwan for now. However, eager collectors have made Airfrov requests in the past few days.

You can join the bandwagon by checking out their page here.

Hope it comes to Singapore soon

These earbuds are worth S$92.96 (NT $1,980).

Unfortunately, they’re only available in 7-Eleven Taiwan so they’re out of our reach for now.

Just like all Taiwanese merchandise, we hope these will arrive in our local stores eventually. In the meantime, we sincerely hope that an Airfrov merchant will be able to fulfill our requests soon.

