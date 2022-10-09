Woman Allegedly Attacked By JB Hawker After Saying Nasi Lemak Is Expensive, Suffers Head Injuries

Woman Allegedly Attacked By JB Hawker Who Reportedly Threw Nasi Lemak On Her, Wielded Chopper

Though Singaporeans might find everything comparatively cheap in Malaysia, those who live there might not think so.

The cost of living has been on the rise in both countries, such that Malaysians are also finding their food expensive.

Unfortunately, one woman who expressed the view that nasi lemak was expensive at a Johor Bahru food centre ended up allegedly getting attacked by the hawker.

This resulted in her suffering head injuries.

Incident happened at JB hawker centre

The unsavoury incident happened at about 11am on Saturday (8 Oct), reported Malaysia’s China Press.

At the time, a woman named only as Ms Huang was visiting a hawker centre near the Best Mart in Taman Nura Bestari of Skudai, a suburb of JB.

She was with her sister and three nephews, she told the paper.

Nasi lemak cost S$3.70, customer says it’s expensive

Ms Huang’s sister ordered from the nasi lemak stall, and was told that her food came up to S$3. 70 (RM12), she said.

This led her to say that this was expensive.

Then, a male passer-by who overheard informed her that the price was considered cheap.

The lady boss of the stall would have quoted her S$4.62 (RM15), he said.

Customer allegedly attacked by lady boss, nasi lemak thrown at her

Nevertheless, Ms Huang’s sister refused to pay that amount, and left the stall without the food.

When the lady boss found out about this, she angrily approached the sister with the nasi lemak she ordered, intending to confront her.

When Ms Huang’s sister still refused to pay, the woman allegedly threw the nasi lemak at her and her family.

This caused her sister’s blouse to be stained with curry sauce.

She then allegedly pushed her sister to the ground and rained blows on her head.

The woman was eventually pulled away by other customers.

Lady boss allegedly wields chopper to attack

Ms Huang told China Press that she thought the incident was over, but she was wrong.

The lady boss went back to her stall and allegedly took out a chopper.

She then allegedly charged towards them with the implement, but was thankfully stopped by passers-by from going any further.

As a result of this incident, her sister suffered head injuries, Ms Huang said.

Hawker centre administrator tells different story

However, the administrator of the hawker centre told China Press a slightly different story.

The 34-year-old man nicknamed “little brother” said he checked the CCTV on the premises.

He saw that the lady boss indeed approached the family with the plate of nasi lemak.

But she threw the nasi lemak on the floor, not on Ms Huang’s sister, he claimed.

He also said that the customer in question threw a bowl of hot soup at the lady boss, which kicked off the alleged fisticuffs.

Thus, he concluded that both sides were at fault.

Both parties have also visited the police station to assist in investigations, he revealed, and they will pay for each other’s medical expenses as a gesture of reconciliation.

Violence not the answer to price dispute

As prices show little sign of coming down, this won’t be the last time a customer complains of expensive food.

Whether that’s reasonable or not, violence is definitely not the answer to a dispute over prices.

After all, vendors have their reasons for charging a certain way, and customers also have the right to walk away if they don’t think they can afford it.

We truly hope both sides have cooled down and come to an understanding over this nasty incident.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Google Maps.