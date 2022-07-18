Woman Laments ‘Teaspoon’ Serving Of Sambal After Trying S’pore Nasi Lemak, Recommends KL Version

Woman Shares Her Honest Thoughts After Tasting Singapore’s Nasi Lemak For The First Time

The battle between Singaporean and Malaysian food is a tale as old as time. If you’ve browsed through the Internet long enough, you’d realise that citizens from both countries are immensely proud of their respective culinary heritage.

Every once in a while, you’ll see someone daring enough to reignite the incendiary debate. Take this Malaysian woman, for example.

After tasting nasi lemak in both countries, she thinks the crown definitely goes to the one served in Kuala Lumpur.

During her first ever trip to Singapore, she decided to try out nasi lemak on our humble little island for the first time. But it’s evident from her reaction that we still have a lot of room for improvement.

Grab driver recommends Ponggol Nasi Lemak

TikTok user Ivor Xian Z, aka @ivor_xianz, explained that for her very first visit to Singapore, she was eager to try out the country’s nasi lemak.

At the beginning of the video, she conversed with several Grab drivers, both of whom agreed that Malaysian food was probably better.

Upon her request, the second Grab driver also suggested Ponggol Nasi Lemak as a good choice to try the dish.

Going with the recommendation, she went to the eatery in Jalan Besar.

She chose fried chicken, fried egg, tempura prawn and one vegetable for side dishes alongside the coconut rice.

She distressingly noted that the delicacy came with just one slice of cucumber and ‘one teaspoon of sambal’.

Still prefers nasi lemak in KL

The nasi lemak cost a total of S$8, a considerably high price, which, judging by her expression, the dish failed to match up to.

She noted that the sambal was far too sweet — and little to boot.

In addition, she found that the rice did not have enough coconut fragrance, adding that the meal’s only saving grace was its fried chicken.

She proceeded to throw in the towel after just a few bites, claiming that it would be better to fly back to Malaysia for a decent, worthy meal.

The video ends with her digging into nasi lemak at Village Park, a popular eatery for the delicacy in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Netizens agree with verdict

Fortunately for the OP, most netizens seemed to agree with her bold statement.

Many pointed out that a price of S$8 for nasi lemak was excessive, especially as the servings weren’t sizeable.

Some commenters, including Singaporeans, also concurred that Malaysian food was simply better.

However, other users also pointed out that it wouldn’t be fair to discount Singapore just yet.

Certain stalls in eateries across the country do offer pretty decent nasi lemak, with more than just a teaspoon’s worth of sambal.

Equal amount of strengths in both countries’ cuisine

There will probably never be a proper answer to the debate on Malaysian versus Singaporean food.

While Malaysia’s cuisine undoubtedly excels, Singapore also offers a mouthwatering array of dishes we cannot disregard.

Perhaps someone may be able to settle the debate once and for all, sometime in the future. Until that happens, we can certainly make the best of both worlds and dig into each country’s best.

Featured image adapted from @ivor_xianz on TikTok.