Woman Believed To Be S’porean Dies In Car Crash In Australia, Inquiries Into Accident Ongoing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Believed To Be Singaporean Passes Away In Car Crash On Australia Highway

On 5 Feb, a 32-year-old woman, her 36-year-old male companion and a canine passed away in a car crash in Australia.

The vehicle had careened off a rural highway in Australia, killing both individuals at the scene. Police have commenced inquiries into the accident and are currently preparing a report for the coroner.

The Straits Times (ST) also confirmed that the woman’s mother is Singaporean and a Singaporean victim passed away in a car crash in New South Wales (NSW) last week.

Woman passes away in car crash in Australia

According to a news release by the NSW Police Force, the accident occurred at about 7am on 5 Feb 2023.

ST reports that the woman had been driving down Newell Highway in Moree within northern NSW, 600km north-west of Sydney.

Her vehicle then veered off the highway, crashing into a tree. A dog that was in the car also passed away.

Witnesses reportedly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victims prior to the ambulance’s arrival. Unfortunately, both the female driver and male passenger died at the scene.

The NSW police have yet to formally identify both victims.

However, ST states that the woman’s mother is Singaporean, and that a Singaporean passed away in a car accident in NSW last week.

Police investigating circumstances surrounding crash

Officers set up a crime scene following the accident and began inquiring into the circumstances surrounding the crash. They also prepared a report for the coroner.

A spokesman for the police confirmed that the woman’s age was 32 while the man was 36, noted 7news.

At present, NSW authorities have yet to confirm that the woman was indeed Singaporean.

Nevertheless, MS News extends our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. May they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.