M’sia Woman Earns 3 Times More Than Fiancé & Pays For Everything, Reconsiders Marriage

Woman Earns Significantly More Than Fiancé, Pays For Everything

Money is a touchy topic that all couples eventually face when looking to settle down.

The issue gets even more sensitive when their situation defies the expected social norm of the man earning more to support the family.

One woman in Malaysia found herself facing this quintessential dilemma between love and stability — she earns thrice as much as her fiancé and has been paying for everything on their dates.

Worried about their future life together, the woman has been reconsidering getting married to him.

At a loss, she took to the Twitter confession page @twtmalaywedding to seek opinions from other users.

Woman earns thrice as much as fiancé

In her lengthy post, the OP detailed in Malay how she and her boyfriend have been together for two years and have plans to get married next year.

Although she said that they love each other, there is one glaring issue in their relationship — she earns thrice as much as him.

In fact, the OP revealed that her fiancé barely makes enough to feed himself. She even had to give him money for food on some occasions.

The OP added that she pays for everything whenever they go out on dates.

While she does not want to be calculative over their expenditure as a couple, the OP shared that she wants to experience being splurged on or, at the very least, be able to split the bill from time to time.

She also shared her bitterness over how he has not given her any birthday gifts to date, and how he would sulk if she did not want to see him.

Worried about their future

In her post, the OP also voiced her woes about what their lives might be like after marriage, especially since “everything costs money” now.

Her concerns stretch beyond just their livelihood to whether her fiancé will be able to support their family if they eventually have kids.

“Will I be able to provide for myself and the children?” she questioned.

The OP said that she has asked her partner to get a new job, but acknowledges that it is currently not that easy to do so.

This has left her in a troubling predicament as she is torn between pragmatism and marrying the man she loves.

Mixed responses from netizens on what should be prioritised

Under the Twitter post, multiple commenters offered their two cents on the OP’s situation.

Some noted that actions speak louder than words. Thus, the OP should marry her fiancé only if he proves that he is willing to put in the effort for her, whether it is through monetary means or not.

One pointed out that birthday gifts don’t necessarily have to be expensive or cost a cent.

For example, he could take her to the park and make her happy in ways that don’t involve money.

Others quipped that hard work is more important than the salary he earns.

Another user gave a more pragmatic viewpoint on her plight, citing “love can’t buy rice”.

There was also one particular user who empathised with her situation, sharing how her own husband earns much less than her.

However, he works hard and expresses guilt for using her money.

What do you think? Do you think that one can eventually overcome pragmatic concerns for love? Let us know in the comments.

