45-Year-Old S’porean Woman Executed For Drug Trafficking, 1st Female Inmate Hanged Since 2004

Saridewi Djamani Executed On 28 July, First Woman To Be Hanged In Nearly 20 Years

Earlier this week, news emerged that two inmates on death row — a man and a woman — would be executed throughout the course of the week.

The first, Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, faced the noose on Thursday (26 July).

The second inmate — 45-year-old Saridewi Djamani — was executed this morning (28 July).

She is apparently the first woman to be hanged in Singapore since 2004.

Singaporean woman executed after being on death row for 7 years

On Friday (28 July) morning, local activist Kirsten Han announced Saridewi’s execution earlier that same day.

Singapore last executed a female inmate in 2004 — a 36-year-old hairdresser who also committed drug offences.

Found with 30.72g of diamorphine in 2016

Back in June 2016, the authorities found 30.72g of diamorphine in Saridewi’s possession at her flat along Anchorvale Road.

Saridewi had argued that 19.01g of the stash was for her own consumption. Only 11.71g, which falls under the 15g threshold for the death penalty, was for trafficking.

She also claimed that she was suffering from several mental conditions at the time and wasn’t able to give accurate statements to the police.

However, the court rejected her claims due to inconsistencies in her alleged rate of diamorphine consumption. A psychiatrist who assessed Saridewei also did not find her to be suffering from mental disorders.

In light of the findings, the judge sentenced Saridewi to death for drug trafficking.

She subsequently made two attempts to appeal the sentence but was rejected on both occasions.

