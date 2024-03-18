22-year-old woman in M’sia discovers she attended 60-year-old husband’s previous wedding as a child

Woman discovers she attended husband’s previous wedding as a child

A 22-year-old woman in Malaysia recently discovered through an old photograph that she attended her 60-year-old husband’s wedding back when she was only seven.

The two of them did not keep in touch after they took the picture, and only reconnected ten years later.

Apparently, her husband was married twice before the two got together.

They are also distant relatives, with him being the nephew of the woman’s aunt.

Woman shares photos of her attending husband’s previous wedding

According to mStar, the woman is 22-year-old Renata Fadhea, who went viral after sharing her story on TikTok.

Her initial video garnered more than 6.8 million views on the platform. However, all videos on her page appear to have been taken down at the time of writing.

The video consisted of a group photograph she took at her husband’s previous wedding in 2009 as a seven-year-old and a recent photo of the now-22-year-old and her now-60-year-old husband.

Husband a distant relative whom she reconnected with only in 2019

In a subsequent video, Renata clarified that the girl in the first photo was her as a child. Back then, she was a guest at her husband’s second wedding.

She explained that they are, in fact, distant relatives as her husband is her aunt’s nephew.

However, they were not in contact after the wedding, until they reconnected in 2019.

That same year, she found the photograph from the 2009 wedding while going through her husband’s photo albums.

The pair got married in 2020, mStar reported.

Husband was married twice before

Renata also revealed that the wedding she attended was of her husband and his second wife.

They separated in 2011, long before he met Renata.

The 22-year-old added that her husband has one child from his first marriage and none from his second.

Per mStar, Renata and her husband welcomed their child in 2021.

Featured image adapted from mStar.