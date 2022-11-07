M’sian Woman Urgently Seeks Liver Donor, Stranger Offers His Organ Under Distressing Circumstances

Malaysian Woman With Liver Failure Gets Distressing Call From Interested Donor

A 22-year-old Malaysian woman is urgently seeking a liver donor following liver failure.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Yu Jien Xi is in critical condition after she was diagnosed with liver failure and necrosis, which led to kidney failure.

When her family made a public appeal for organ donors to step forward, they received a call from a man who said he could offer his liver as he was committing suicide.

The woman’s mother had to spend several minutes dissuading the man from the idea.

22-year-old woman diagnosed with liver failure

According to Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Bangi division secretary Teh Yeow Meng, Ms Yu felt unwell on 26 Oct and was sent to Selayang Hospital in Selangor.

But she was diagnosed with liver failure, and doctors said she had to get an urgent liver transplant.

Mr Teh said her family is looking for donors under the age of 50 to minimise the risk of the organ being rejected by her body.

Ms Yu can only accept donors who have O+ or O- blood as her blood type is O+.

In an update on 5 Nov, Ms Yu’s doctor said her condition had improved and now only requires half a liver to save her life.

However, Ms Yu’s mother pointed out that the donor has to be certified brain dead.

Man offered liver via distressing call

Since the public appeal, many have come forward to offer their liver for donation, something the family is thankful for.

One of the respondents, however, was a man who called Ms Yu’s mother in the middle of the night on 5 Nov.

According to her, he sounded depressed on the phone and claimed he could donate his liver as he was going to take his own life.

Concerned that he might do something impulsive, Ms Yu’s mother spent several minutes dissuading him from the idea and saying that his actions would not help her daughter.

She said she did not know why he wished to commit suicide, but she tried her best to comfort him over the phone.

He hung up after, with no further update on his condition.

Another person asked when they would receive the fee if they donated their liver.

She explained that engaging in monetary transactions involving organ transplants is illegal.

PSA to be careful taking painkillers

Ms Yu’s mother also took the opportunity to warn others against taking too many painkillers.

Ms Yu’s liver had failed because she took too many, without stating an amount.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.

