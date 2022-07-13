Bak Kut Teh May Harm Liver If Mixed With Prescription Meds, Warn Australia Researchers

Australian Study Shows Bak Kut Teh Can Cause Liver Damage

Bak kut teh is a popular dish that’s enjoyed on both sides of the Causeway. Many a debate has been had over whether the peppery or herbal version is superior.

However, we have some bad news for bak kut teh lovers, whichever type it is they prefer.

A group of Australian researchers has found that herbal foods can cause liver damage if mixed with prescription medication. And yes, this includes bak kut teh.

It is the first study to be done on herbal food like bak kut teh, after previous studies focused on herbal medicine.

Study shows bak kut teh can cause “significant” liver damage

Previous reports indicate that traditional herbal medicine may react negatively with other herbs or prescribed medicine, causing liver failure.

Researchers at the University of Adelaide then decided to conduct a study on bak kut teh to determine if herbal food would have the same effect.

They randomly purchased four packets of bak kut teh with different ingredients and boiled them.

First formulation: Dried hawthorn

Dried hawthorn Second formulation: Goji berries, ginseng, bark, and dried mushrooms

Goji berries, ginseng, bark, and dried mushrooms Third formulation: Astragalus, Polygonatum odoratum, Ligusticum chuanxiong, Codonopsis pilosula, Cinnamomum cassia, Angelica sinensis, Illicium verum, Piper nigrum, and Eugenia caryophyllata

Astragalus, Polygonatum odoratum, Ligusticum chuanxiong, Codonopsis pilosula, Cinnamomum cassia, Angelica sinensis, Illicium verum, Piper nigrum, and Eugenia caryophyllata Fourth formulation: Spices, pepper, and salt

They then exposed liver cells to the soups.

The study did not specify whether it used the Singaporean or Malaysian versions of bak kut teh.

In any case, all four of the formulations “demonstrated significant toxicity”, according to the results of the study.

The formulation with spices, pepper, and salt showed the most toxicity in particular, with approximately 83% cell death.

Said Professor Roger Byard, George Richard Marks Chair of Pathology at the University of Adelaide,

For the first time, a laboratory study by the University of Adelaide has shown that foods containing herbs, such as the soup bak kut teh, may also be toxic to liver cells.

Potential for liver failure if herbs mixed with prescription medicine

With these findings, the researchers are now urging those with underlying liver disease, as well as those taking prescription medications, to take note of this “potential side effect”.

While there have not been any reports on adverse clinical reactions from eating bak kut teh, one of the authors of the study saw a patient with rhabdomyolysis two days after eating the herbal soup.

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious medical condition that happens when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the bloodstream.

In fact, bak kut teh may not be the only thing that could cause liver damage. The study notes,

Liver damage may therefore be caused not only by herbal medicines but possibly by herbal products contained in food.

You can read the full results of the study here.

Use caution when eating herbal food

Bak kut teh is undoubtedly a comforting and delicious dish to enjoy.

However, this study has shown that one should probably avoid eating too much of it if they’re also taking prescription medicine.

Guess fans of bak kut teh who have underlying liver disease or taking prescription meds should find other safer ways to satisfy their meat and soup cravings.

