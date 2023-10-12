Woman Who Argued With Police Refused To Wear Mask, Was Aggressive Towards Staff: SGH

SGH Said Woman Who Argued With Police Grew Aggressive When Reminded To Don Mask

Earlier this week, a series of videos documenting a lady’s heated exchange with police officers at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) went viral on TikTok and Douyin.

The lady had refused to provide a statement to the police over her alleged use of profanities against an SGH nurse.

On Thursday (12 Oct), SGH issued a statement addressing the incident, claiming that the patient had displayed aggressive behaviour towards their staff.

She had also refused to put on a mask in the Emergency Department (ED) despite reminders to do so.

SGH alerts police after woman aggressively refused to wear mask

Associate Professor Kenneth Tan, Head and Senior Consultant in the Department of Emergency Medicine at SGH confirmed in a statement to MS News that the incident happened on Tuesday (10 Oct).

Staff had given the patient a mask when she entered the ED, upon realising that she didn’t have one.

When one of the staff reminded her to put on the mask, she remained defiant and became abusive.

Under the Ministry Of Health’s guidelines, masks are required in healthcare and residential care settings. This is to protect both patients and hospital staff.

Associate Professor Kenneth Tan said in the statement:

By refusing to wear a mask, the patient had put others around her, particularly our vulnerable patients, at risk.

SGH staff eventually alerted the police after several failed attempts at calming her down.

As the woman was a patient, she still received a thorough review by the clinical team. She was then discharged two hours after arriving at the ED.

SGH has zero tolerance for abusive behaviour towards their staff

Associate Professor Kenneth Tan also shared that SGH has zero tolerance for abuse and harassment towards its staff.

As its staff deserve a safe and respectful working environment, the hospital will not hesitate to take necessary actions against those who display abusive behaviour.

For now, SGH is prioritising the emotional and psychological well-being of the affected staff.

They also expressed their gratitude towards the vast majority of patients who allow them to provide a more pleasant and caring environment for all.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Douyin and by MS News.