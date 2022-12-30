Woman Trapped In Clementi Toilet By Dislodged Door Handle, Police Rescue Her After 4 Days

Woman Trapped In Clementi Toilet For Four Days With No Means Of Contact, Police Hear Her Tapping

While people would be more careful when out and about, many accidents actually happen at home.

Even a dislodged door handle could be deadly, as a woman in Clementi found out when she was trapped in her own toilet for four days.

Thankfully, the police rescued her after hearing her tapping on the wall.

SPF officers receive report on missing person

In their latest issue of “My Duty, My Calling” posted on Facebook, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) related a woman’s ordeal and rescue.

Two SPF officers, Senior staff sergeant (SSS) Ibnu Musalli and Sergeant (SGT) Miqdad Fisall, received a report about a missing person on the evening of 27 Nov.

A woman said she couldn’t contact her relative for four days and was worried.

Her mobile phone was off, and even a visit to her unit turned up no response.

Police check out unit, hear tapping sounds on wall

The officers decided to head down to her unit in Clementi to check it out.

It turns out that the woman’s neighbours also hadn’t seen her for three or four days, and there were delivery parcels left outside her unit.

Using their instincts and experience, the officers figured out that she might still be in her unit, but couldn’t respond for some reason.

While talking to neighbours, they also heard “faint rapping sounds” on the wall, coming from her unit.

Police enter unit & rescue woman

Thus, the officers entered the woman’s unit with help from the security guard.

The dimly-lit home appeared empty, but the knocking seemed to become louder as they ventured further in.

They ascertained that the sound was coming from the bathroom, and called out to the woman.

Finally, she responded, revealing that she was trapped inside.

After forcing the door open, the officers passed her a towel and some clothes.

Woman trapped in Clementi toilet by dislodged door handle

Afterwards, the woman told them that she had been trapped after the door handle of her bathroom became dislodged.

As she had no way to contact anybody or escape, she had to endure a long four days in there.

All she could do was knock on the walls, hoping that someone would hear it and help her.

Thankfully, she had no visible injuries, and was attended to by paramedics.

Kudos to the officers

The incident could have had a very bad ending indeed if the officers hadn’t heard the tapping and decided to investigate.

Remembering the woman’s tears of relief and gratitude made them happy that they managed to help her.

It also made them think about how meaningful their job was as they “give hope to people”, especially victims and the vulnerable, on top of chasing criminals.

Kudos to SSS Musalli and SGT Fisall for literally saving a woman’s life. Their effort and dedication make Singapore a safer place to live in.

