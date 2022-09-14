Woman Gets Trapped In Toilet For 2 Hours, Thanks SCDF For Prompt Rescue

Woman In Singapore Expresses Gratitude To SCDF Officers For Rescuing Her From Locked Toilet

Getting stuck in an enclosed space with no escape in sight certainly sounds like a nightmare.

This was unfortunately what happened to a woman in Singapore who found herself trapped in a toilet in the wee hours of the morning.

Despite her friends’ best efforts to help her, they could not open the door to the washroom.

Thankfully, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived on the scene and rescued her from the toilet soon after.

Woman gets stuck in locked toilet

Posting to TikTok on Monday (12 Sep), local singer-songwriter Yanni Ruth Chin, commonly known as Yan, shared details of an ordeal she and her friends went through.

Apparently filmed at 2.30am, Yan narrated the situation in a voiceover,

We have been trying to unlock this door for about one and a half hours, close to two hours.

About 1.5 hours before, her friend Mandy had apparently found herself trapped in a bathroom.

Yan, her companion Tiffany, and Mandy had tried unlocking the door from both sides of the door, but to no avail.

In an attempt to open the door, Yan took down the door handle, leaving behind holes through which Mandy could be seen.

When this attempt failed as well, Yan said they contacted SCDF for assistance,

We really, really can’t open the door, really need to rescue Mandy because she has no food.

While waiting for SCDF officers to arrive, Yan hilariously offered Mandy a packet of ice lemon tea to cure her thirst. She did so by sticking the straw through one of the holes, allowing Mandy to drink from the other end.

The video then cuts to Yan wiping her nose with a tissue and stating she was experiencing sinus while Tiffany was suffering from a headache.

“We obviously can’t make it work,” Yan lamented. “We need to wait for SCDF.”

In a separate comment, she added that multiple locksmiths were unavailable or would have taken too long to reach the scene.

Unsuccessful at opening the door themselves, they had no choice but to call SCDF as a last resort.

SCDF arrives on scene promptly

The clip then cuts to another scene showing three SCDF personnel standing outside the toilet. By then, Mandy had apparently been stuck in the toilet for two hours.

“It was two long hours,” Mandy exclaimed as she finally escaped the confines of the toilet.

At the end of the video, Yan thanked SCDF for their heroic actions that saved her trapped friend.

“Thank you SCDF for rescuing Mandy out of the toilet, she can sleep on the bed tonight only because of you guys,” she said.

MS News has reached out to SCDF for more information on the incident and will update this article when they get back.

Featured image adapted from @pootpootyan on TikTok.