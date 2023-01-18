M’sian Woman Warns Against Spices Containing Pork, Turns Out She Read Labels Wrongly

Malaysian Woman Mistakenly Claims Certain Spices Contain Pork

For those with dietary restrictions, checking the ingredients and labels is important when shopping for essentials as they wouldn’t want to buy the wrong thing unintentionally.

One Malaysian woman, however, took it to extremes during a trip to the local store.

In her now-deleted TikTok video, she warned others to read the labels carefully on spices, as a few seemed to list pork as part of their ingredients.

Netizens quickly pointed out that she had completely misread them.

Malaysian woman mistakenly assumes spices contain pork

The woman posted a now-deleted one-minute video to TikTok, warning netizens to check the labels when purchasing spices.

She had entered a local store looking for seasonings to marinate her chicken. To her dismay, most seemed to contain pork.

In the video, she picks up a bottle of cajun seasoning, showing off the ‘pork’ label, proving it was unsafe for Muslims to use.

“If you look at this cajun seasoning, the ingredients contain pork,” she said.

The woman went on to claim that another seasoning flavour, ‘Season All’, also contained pork.

The woman concluded that the spices with the orange font on its label were made with pork. Their herbs, however, passed her keen inspection.

She further alleged that several Muslim shoppers had purchased the spices with pork. Attaching Shopee reviews of the seasonings, she urged viewers to be careful.

Netizens point out she read labels wrongly

The situation then took quite a turn when multiple netizens pointed out that she was, in fact, in the wrong.

Although the woman has since taken down her video, another TikToker reposted it.

They called her out on the mistake, noting that the ‘pork’ label was under the ‘Use On’ list, not the list of ingredients.

In other words, none of the spices she had highlighted in the video contained pork. Instead, they were recommended for use on meals with pork.

Needless to say, the woman had made quite the leap in judgement with her assumptions.

The reposted video has now become viral, with netizens delivering scathing remarks on her “warning”.

Several users suggested it might be time for her to brush up on her English.

However, others noted that it was an easy mistake to make. With both lists looking similar, anyone could have misread it as well.

However, it’s good that one makes it a habit to scrutinise labels correctly so they can rest assured that the meals they have are in line with their dietary restrictions.

