Driver In Woodlands Accident Reportedly Had History Of Seizures, Cousin Asks For Empathy

Woodlands Accident Driver Leaves Behind 2 Children, Says Cousin

On 1 Sep, a car crashed into a bus in Woodlands, resulting in two fatalities — both the car driver and a bus passenger passed away in the accident.

According to a cousin of the car driver, he had a history of seizures and urged people not to make assumptions about the accident.

Cousin of Woodlands accident driver says he had a history of seizures and fits

On 2 Sep, a TikTok user identifying themselves as a cousin of the 32-year-old Honda Civic driver posted a video asking for empathy towards the driver.

The driver was described as someone who warmed others with his smile, and rendered help whenever possible.

However, he also had a history of seizures and fits.

Just a day before the incident, he’d celebrated his birthday.

Leaves behind wife & two children

According to the video, the driver left behind two children — one in primary school and another who’s just a toddler.

The cousin wrote in his poignant note,

A part of all (of) us was taken away.

The family was very close, doing everything together, according to the cousin. It was to the point where they were looked up to as a loving family.

Please show empathy, urges cousin of driver

The video ends with another plea to the public to render empathy and to keep him in their prayers.

In the aftermath of the accident, which also resulted in the death of a 53-year-old woman in hospital, MPs and Tower Transit, the bus company involved in the incident, have said they’re rendering assistance to the involved families.

Police investigations are ongoing, so it would be best not to speculate about the incident. Whatever happened, two lives were lost, and several others were injured. As the OP notes, kindness and empathy are what the families need right now.

MS News offer our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and we hope they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and TikTok.