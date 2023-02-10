Punters In Woodlands Win Up To S$20K After Buying ‘Lucky’ 4D Numbers From Lion Dance Troupe

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lion Dance Troupe In Woodlands Gives 4D Winning First Prize Number

Here in Singapore, it’s common for lion dance troupes to leave behind lottery numbers that are supposedly ‘huat’ after their performances.

What’s perhaps less common, is for punters to strike the lottery after buying these huat numbers.

Recently in Woodlands, however, some merchants and customers got lucky after buying a four-digit number that a lion dance troupe left behind.

After betting on permutations of the number, the lucky punters struck the First Prize on 5 Feb and became richer by several thousands.

Lion dance troupe leaves winning numbers after performance in Woodlands

According to Shin Min Daily News, a clothing stall at 303 Woodlands Street 31 hosted a Lantern Festival celebration for nearby businesses and residents last Sunday (5 Feb).

For this year’s celebrations, the merchant invited lion and dragon dance troupes to liven up the celebrations.

Before they left, the troupe formed four ‘lucky numbers’ using mandarin oranges, pineapple peel, spring onions, and bananas — 0770.

Surprisingly, the 4D First Prize ended up being 7070 — a permutation of the numbers left behind.

Punters took home over S$10,000 after striking 4D First Prize

Many members of the public and merchants ended up buying permutations of the number, which included the winning number ‘7070’.

Interviews by Shin Min Daily News revealed that several punters who bought the permutation won sums in the thousands.

Others who wagered larger amounts won as much as S$20,000 from their bets.

Always gamble responsibly

Despite the incredible luck in this situation, it’s important to bear in mind that fortune comes and goes quickly.

Indeed, such incidents happen once in a blue moon and punters should never forget to gamble responsibly and within their means.

That said, we congratulate those who struck the top prize and they will take the opportunity to give themselves a festive treat.

