Construction worker dies at worksite near Boon Keng after being hit by concrete component

38-year-old Bangladeshi worker dies at HDB worksite near Boon Keng

A construction worker has died after an accident at a worksite near Boon Keng.

He was hit reportedly hit by a precast concrete drain channel.

Worker dies at Boon Keng worksite on Friday morning

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 9.25am on Friday (11 Oct).

The location was a construction site along McNair Road, which is off Balestier Road and about 10 minutes’ walk from Boon Keng MRT.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, SCDF added.

Worker dies after being hit by concrete component at Boon Keng worksite

The deceased was a 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST).

He was struck by a precast concrete drain channel, which was being lifted by an excavator.

The component was being hoisted for installation at ground level when he was hit, HDB was quoted as saying by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Constractor told to stop lifting precast concrete drain channels

The worksite where the accident occurred is for McNair Heights, a Build-To-Order (BTO) project developed by the HDB.

HDB “takes a very serious view” of the incident, it said, and is working with the building contractor — Kay Lim Construction & Trading — to assist MOM’s investigations into this matter.

Kay Lim, the employer of the deceased worker, has been told by MOM to stop the lifting of precast concrete drain channels at the worksite.

Police investigations are also ongoing.

MOM to step up enforcement

MOM urged employers and workers to remain vigilant, with its spokesperson saying the ministry would step up enforcement efforts in high-risk sectors from 14 Oct.

This is to “reinforce the importance of strict adherence to safety regulations and deter any complacency”.

These efforts would apply to larger projects and also smaller-scale one that require addition, alteration and renovation works.

HDB expressed its condolences to the victim’s family, and said it would render the necessary support and assistance needed to them in this difficult time

Also read: Construction worker dies in accident at Sentosa Aquarium expansion site

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.