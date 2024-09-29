Construction worker dies in accident at Sentosa Aquarium expansion site

On Sunday (29 Sept), a construction worker died following an accident at the expansion site next to Resorts World Sentosa S.E.A. Aquarium.

A Resorts World Sentosa spokesperson told 8world that the incident occurred at the former location of the Maritime Experiential Museum, which is not open to the public.

According to the spokesman, a contractor working on the project informed them of an accident at the construction site that morning which led to the death of a worker.

Expansion site entrance blocked after accident at Sentosa Aquarium

At around 10.30am, a Lianhe Zaobao reporter arrived at the site and found the entrance blocked by two large door panels.

Many staff members were stationed outside, while police and civil defence officers moved in and out of the construction area.

At about 12.45pm, staff blocked off the road outside the site and prohibited visitors from passing.

About 10 minutes later, the road was reopened, which led to speculation that the body may have been transported out by then.

Meanwhile, the aquarium next door remained open to the visitors.

Construction worker dies on the spot

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to a workplace accident at 8 Sentosa Gateway around 7.55am.

A 44-year-old man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Preliminary investigations suggest no foul play but police investigations are ongoing.

According to The Straits Times, the Resorts World Sentosa expansion—which includes the rebranding of the SEA Aquarium as the Singapore Oceanarium—started in 2022.

The Oceanarium is slated to expand to three times the size of the current aquarium, but no official completion date for the project was announced.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao, Google Maps