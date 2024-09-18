2 workers killed in North-South Corridor worksite accident at Lentor Avenue

4 workers struck by unsecured equipment at North-South Corridor worksite, 2 killed

On Tuesday (17 Sept), an accident at a North-South Corridor construction site on Lentor Avenue resulted in the deaths of a local site engineer and a Bangladeshi construction worker.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson informed MS News that a group of workers was handling a winch drum, which had been temporarily placed on two concrete blocks.

As they were working, the winch drum slid off the blocks and struck four workers.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance from a construction site near the junction of Lentor Avenue and Yio Chu Kang Road at around 1.30pm.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the 39-year-old Bangladeshi worker dead at the scene.

The other three injured workers were subsequently conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 38-year-old local site engineer, who was found unconscious, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the remaining two workers suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged.

LTA working closely with contractor to support families after accident

Speaking to MS News, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson expressed their deep sadness over the fatal accident.

They confirmed that LTA is working closely with the main contractor, Ssangyong Engineering, and the workers’ employer, VSL Singapore Pte Ltd, to support the families of the deceased.

The spokesperson emphasised LTA’s serious approach to safety and announced a “safety time-out” to review and improve safety procedures at the worksite.

MOM also stressed the importance of properly securing heavy machinery and structures to prevent such incidents.

Investigations by the police and MOM are ongoing.

