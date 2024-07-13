Worker falls to death in Orchard after bus snaps suspension rope, supervisor gets 7 months’ jail

Supervisor jailed after worker falls to death under his supervision

Ramu Gopinath, a 36-year-old supervisor, was sentenced to seven months’ jail after being found guilty of negligence for a workplace incident back in 2019.

A worker fell to his death outside Royal Plaza on Scotts — located in Orchard — after a bus snapped the rope which was supporting him.

Court documents stated that Ramu was working as a supervisor for painting works.

The 27-year-old victim, Sundarrajan Manikaraja, was one of two workers tasked with painting the exterior window ledge and was suspended outside the building using ropes.

Worker falls 62m after suspension rope breaks

Ramu was responsible for ensuring the presence of a banksman, who help with directing traffic safely on or around a worksite.

When Ramu called the banksman, the latter did not answer.

Nonetheless, he told Mr Sundarrajan and his co-worker to descend from the roof of the building.

When both workers were descending, the side mirror of a passing bus became entangled with the suspension rope and snapped it.

Mr Sundarrajan reportedly fell about 62m to his death.

Prosecutors point out supervisor’s ‘lackadaisical attitude’

Ramu was charged with one count of negligent act endangering safety under the Workplace Safety and Health Act (WSHA).

Prosecutors from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) sought eight to nine months’ jail for Ramu. They argued that he was in charge as a supervisor, with two workers following his instructions and trusting him to keep them safe.

However, they point out that Ramu had a “lackadaisical attitude” towards his co-workers’ safety and failed to ensure the presence of a banksman, putting the two workers in danger.

The 36-year-old was eventually convicted of the charge and sentenced to seven months’ jail.

He could’ve been jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$30,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.