Worker Falls To Death While Painting Bedok Reservoir Condo, First Fatal Workplace Incident In 2023

Worker Falls To Death While Painting Bedok Reservoir Condo

A worker passed away after a workplace accident on Thursday (12 Jan).

The 37-year-old worker from Myanmar was apparently painting the facade of a condominium in Bedok Reservoir when he fell from the 4th storey.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene and is the first workplace casualty of 2023.

Worker was trying to paint section of wall that was out of reach

According to The Straits Times (ST), a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson shared that the accident took place at about 3.50pm on Thursday (12 Jan).

The location of the incident was 738 Bedok Reservoir Road, which matches the address of the Waterfront Isle condominium.

The 37-year-old worker from Myanmar was reportedly on a gondola with another worker. They were tasked with painting the facade of the condominium.

The pair allegedly climbed out of the gondola in order to paint a section of the wall that was beyond reach.

MOM stated that the victim was standing on a concrete ledge when he plunged four storeys. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first workplace death of 2023. There were 46 workplace casualties in 2022.

Employer to stop all work-at-height activities at the condo

The victim was reportedly hired by ISOTeam C&P, a company that specialises in painting and coating services.

Following the fatal incident, the company has received instructions to stop using the gondola in question and to suspend all “work-at-height” activities at the condominium.

They will also not be allowed to hire new foreign workers for a period of three months in light of their “poor risks controls”.

Additionally, the company’s managing director has to “personally account” for the lapses and rectify any mistakes.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.