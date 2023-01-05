HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir Opens With Scenic Villas, ManCaves & Water Park Housing S’pore’s Longest Waterslide

HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir Officially Opens On 4 Jan With Water Park & Obstacle Course

Bedok Reservoir has long been a popular destination for folks who fancy an outdoor run or some water sports.

But with the official opening of HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir on Wednesday (4 Jan), the location will be a hit among families and groups too.

Home to the longest water slide in the country, the state-of-the-art facility boasts rooftop hangout spaces and villas with stunning views of the reservoir, making it an ideal location for a retreat.

HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir houses Singapore’s longest waterslide

Dubbed a “waterfront haven” at Bedok Reservoir Park, the 14,500 sq ft facility has various attractions for visitors of all demographics.

Those seeking refuge from the sweltering heat may consider visiting Aqua Adventure, an indoor water theme park that spans three storeys.

The key attraction at Aqua Adventure is undoubtedly the 114-metre double-rider slide, which is the longest waterslide in Singapore.

Besides whizzing down the slippery slides, visitors can put their dexterity to the test by navigating the rope course, net obstacle area, and climbing walls.

Since the water park is indoors, visitors can have fun come rain or shine.

Put ‘Ninja Warrior’ skill to the test at indoor obstacle course

At the other end of the clubhouse is Action Motion, an indoor activity arena that incorporates digital elements.

Here, visitors can put their ‘Ninja Warrior’ skills to the test by attempting the 18-element obstacle course.

Those who always wished for springs in their legs can have a go at the AR Trampoline which uses AR technology to keep track of scores.

Don’t let your fear of heights stop you from joining in the fun, as the AR bouldering wall incorporates interactive games with a simple rock wall.

You’d be so distracted trying to outplay your friends that you’d probably forget to even feel the jitters.

Villas & hangout spaces overlooking Bedok Reservoir

Besides the thrilling attractions, HomeTeamNS is also home to other facilities which guests can use for large-scale gatherings and get-togethers.

Strategically built at the top of a slope is East Villa — 10 double-storey villas ideal for staycations or family retreats.

Each villa comprises three bedrooms and comes with a roof balcony and a sheltered barbeque area.

Best of all, the villas offer scenic views of either Bedok Reservoir or the nearby garden, allowing visitors to take pictures that will trick their friends into thinking they’re overseas.

Meanwhile, on the roof of the HomeTeamNS clubhouse are two Mancaves or urban hangout spaces for occasions like birthday parties or social gatherings.

The open concept means guests can enjoy expansive views of Bedok Reservoir.

Within the Mancaves are entertainment amenities like pool tables, futsal tables, and even karaoke systems. Regardless of what your interests may be, there’s something to please everyone.

The Mancaves measure 105 sq metres each and can fit up to 30 people at any one time. So if you’ve been stressing over where to host that next gathering, you know just where to go now.

Other attractions at the clubhouse include an infinity pool overlooking Bedok Reservoir and a multi-purpose indoor gym.

There’s no need to book a fancy hotel room when you can enjoy such luxury in the heartlands.

Paying tribute to Home Team officers

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday (4 Jan), Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said that the HomeTeamNS clubhouses are a way of thanking National Service (NS) officers for their contributions:

Over the years, we have tried to build a community of our NSmen…between the Home Team and our NS officers, to tell you that we value you and we appreciate what you do for the country.

He highlighted the Bedok Reservoir Clubhouse’s unique location and seamless integration into the reservoir waterfront.

Mr Shanmugam added that the clubhouse’s location will serve a large population of HomeTeam NSmen who live around the area.

The clubhouse also aims to pay homage to the Home Team NSmen’s contributions. Murals around the clubhouse and a display wall showcase Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles throughout the years.

If you’d like to book any of the facilities at the Bedok Reservoir Clubhouse, you may visit the HomeTeamNS website here.

Though the villa won’t be available till mid-Jan, you can check out the rates first here. Before dropping by, here’s how to map your journey there:



HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir Clubhouse

Address: 900 Bedok North Rd, Singapore 479994

Nearest MRT: Bedok North Station

Unwind & relax in the East

Planning holiday activities need not always mean having to travel to town or off the mainland.

With huge clubhouses in multiple heartland locations, a relaxing getaway is within reach for many of us.

So don’t hesitate to make time for fun with the people you love. You’ll be sure to have a better year for it.

Featured image courtesy of HomeTeamNS and by MS News. Photography by Doreen Fan.