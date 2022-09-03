Minions Experience Opens At Resorts World Sentosa, Play Games & Relive Films In 8 Zones

Minions Experience Exhibition Opens At Resorts World Sentosa Till 2 Jan 2023

Recently, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) announced that they would be giving the theme park a refresh.

Part of that exciting endeavour is welcoming a whole new section, Minion Land, featuring the adorable yellow creatures from the famous animated movie franchise.

While work is still underway on getting that space up and running, a new interactive exhibition just popped up nearby and will quell all your Minion needs.

The exhibition, ‘A Minion’s Perspective Experience’, will run from 3 Sep 2022 till 2 Jan 2023 and features eight thematic zones, each telling a story about the beloved movies and characters.

We had an exclusive peek at the experience, and here’s what you can expect when you head down with your family.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how the Minion films were made

You know the experience is going to be immersive when there are eight thematic zones, each showcasing a piece of Minion history.

To start things off, the exhibition begins in a preshow theatre, where visitors can watch famous clips from the films.

These hilarious clips will help jog your memory before you embark on your journey into the Minion universe.

Coming out of the theatre, visitors will then be greeted with a gallery showing a behind-the-scenes look at how the films were made.

Character models, film stills, sketches and fan favourite quotes line each wall in the area.

If you like seeing how things are made, and the nitty-gritty details behind each decision, this walkthrough will reveal some of the best industry-kept secrets.

Enter Gru’s lab & snap pictures with his mad inventions

After navigating the many turns and corners, you’ll find yourself at the foot of Gru’s Lab.

To enter, you’ll have a walk through a special hallway, where the silhouettes of your favourite Minions would point you in the right direction.

In the lab, you’ll see Gru’s entire arsenal of crazy devices, propped up on display and ready to be posed with.

No need to stop the kiddos from touching everything they see, as these zones have interactive buttons which they’re more than welcome to press and toggle with.

This Fart Gun Test, which concocts a fart based on your input on the screen, has a ton of clicky buttons that light up.

Seeing how well these elements bring the movie to life, you’ll have plenty of photo opportunities for the gram.

Colour in your Minion drawings on the projection wall

The Minions aren’t the only adorable characters in the films, as little Agnes and her Fluffy also stole many hearts in the first installation.

Step into the next area and you’ll be instantly teleported to her and her sisters’ bedroom, with the iconic missile beds.

Everybody’s favourite girl stands smack in the centre of the room, clutching her precious unicorn plushie as she does in the movie.

Follow a winding path and stumble into the world of Fluffy, to see Agnes’ immense obsession with her toy.

If you’ve ever wanted to hug the unicorn plushie in real life, you can now do so with the mega-sized version.

If the colours in Agnes and Fluffy’s zones awaken the artist in you, you can unleash your creativity at the digital colouring wall on the other side of the room.

Have fun with the little ones as you colour in a Minion-themed design on a small screen and see it on display on the huge screen in front.

The doodles will even come to life, zooming across the massive wall, almost like you’ve made an animated movie yourself.

Play themed games inspired by the Minions & bananas

Things will start to get exciting in the next two zones as the exhibition introduces games and activities.

Right after Fluffy’s little play area, you’ll walk into the many lairs of famous villains from the franchise.

The first of many games, the El Macho Memory Game, will require you to remember the set path shown on the floor as each panel lights up in a different colour.

Think the bridge scene in ‘Squid Game‘, just minus the falling to your deaths part.

There is also another mode in which your friends can sabotage you by changing your only path as you step on each tile.

Once everyone has their adrenaline pumping, rush over to Banana Mania, where two teams can face off to collect as many virtual bananas as possible.

All you’ll have to do is throw the balls from the ball pit below and aim for the bananas on the screen. Go for precision, or throw caution to the wind and see how much you can get by tossing multiple balls at once.

While there is no penalty for losing, winners will be immortalised on the high score page when the game ends.

Grab exclusive merch only available at the Minions experience exhibition

Before the exhibition’s end, visitors will get the chance to see the various Minions throughout the ages.

Here is King Bob during the Napoleonic era, a nod to the titular ‘Minions’ movie released in 2014.

His appearance marks the last zone of the exhibition, but before you leave, you’ll get to walk through the speciality retail store.

This pop-up store has close to 100 merchandise items, exclusive to ‘A Minion’s Perspective Experience’.

Grab tickets to the Minions experience during this Sep holidays

Since the September break is short, those looking to be first in line at the exhibition can purchase tickets on Klook’s website.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Early Bird Tickets: S$26 (Adult), S$18 (Children aged between 4 to 12)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: S$30 (Adult), S$22 (Children aged between 4 to 12)

Monday to Thursday: S$25 (Adult), S$17 (Children aged between 4 to 12)

Family Bundle: S$100 ( 2 Adults + 2 Children + S$10 Retail Voucher)

‘A Minion’s Perspective Experience’ is located near the waterfront and Malaysian Food Street. Here’s how to get there:



A Minion’s Perspective Experience

Address: Resorts World Sentosa Waterfront, 8 Sentosa Gateway #01-38/39/43/44

Opening Hours: 10 am – 7 pm daily

Nearest MRT: HarbourFront Station

Do note that since this exhibition will only run for a few months, there is no exact address to the location. However, there will be plenty of signs and clues to direct you there.

An exhibition the entire family will adore

With the September holidays just beginning, this exhibition will surely be popular among families.

The many interactive games and displays will captivate the kiddos for hours, and parents can even get in on the action.

Plus, with so many photo opportunities, you’ll have plenty of memorable pictures to look back on.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by John Lim.