Sentosa Free Entry Promotion Extended Till 31 Dec, Spend EOY Holidays By The Beach

Sentosa Free Entry Promo Extended For 3 Extra Months Till 31 Dec 2022

While we’re just about to enter September, it’s never too early to plan ahead for the end-of-year holidays. After all, with the easing of Covid-19 measures, we can finally hold full-scale parties and get-together with our friends and loved ones.

For those who fancy a party by the beach, Sentosa has conveniently extended its free promo entry till 31 Dec.

The previous round of extension was scheduled to end in September, but it looks like visitors will have three extra months to enjoy the new deal.

Free entry to Sentosa for all modes of entry till 31 Dec

On Tuesday (30 Aug), the official Sentosa page announced the extension of its free-entry promo via an update on social media.

In the post, the page explains that visitors can enter the resort island for free till 31 Dec 2022.

The promo is applicable to all modes of entry, including cable car, public transport, and even by car.

This is apparently the sixth time that Sentosa has extended such a promotion, with the previous extension ending on 30 Sep.

Sentosa has tours that explore the island’s nature & marine life

Apart from the beaches and thrilling attractions, visitors can also join 11 guided tours as part of SentoSights, the resort island’s tour programme which highlights Sentosa’s vast nature, heritage, and marine life.

The Sentosa Intertidal Explorations, in particular, is a fun trail that lets visitors come up close to the often forgotten but rich marine creatures that live near the shores.

Put the money into more beachside activities

Saving a few dollars from the entry fee could go into an activity or two at Singapore’s premier beach.

There is also the Central Beach Bazaar that will open its doors in September, for those who fancy some beachside activities.

Featured image adapted from alantankenghoe on Flickr.