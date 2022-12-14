Worker Passes Away In Crane Accident At Tengah Construction Site, Man Arrested For Negligent Act

Worker Passes Away In Tengah Crane Lifting Accident, 44th Workplace Fatality This Year

On Tuesday (13 Dec), a worker passed away due to a crane lifting accident at Tengah Garden. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed that this is the 44th workplace accident this year. The police have also arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly causing death by a negligent act.

Accident took place during crane lifting operation

A photo circulating online showed the worker seemingly crushed by a lorry crane lifting steel beams.

According to the post, the accident took place during a crane lifting operation at a construction site in Tengah.

Another video online shows the steel bars and crane being lifted off the worker.

SCDF paramedics and rescue team appeared to be on-site to help with the retrieval of the man’s body.

After a quick check, they lifted him off the lorry crane and laid him down nearby.

As this was happening, other workers and police officers were seen around the construction site.

44th workplace fatality in 2022

In response to MS News queries, the manpower ministry said they were alerted to the incident at about 4.55pm on Tuesday (13 Dec).

At the time, a 32-year-old Indian national and his co-worker were unloading steel bars from a lorry crane.

As they were doing this, the boom of the lorry crane – the long hydraulic arm used to move objects – collapsed, pinning the Indian national against the lorry bed.

In light of the incident, MOM has instructed Woh Hup Pte Ltd – the occupier and employer – to stop all lifting operations involving lorry cranes.

MOM also confirmed that this is the 44th workplace fatality this year.

Speaking to MS News, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at 233 Tengah Garden at about 4.35pm on Tuesday (13 Dec).

When they arrived on site, a paramedic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The police have also arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly causing death by a negligent act, reports Channel NewsAsia. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.