Ground Crew Worker Gets Sucked Into Plane Engine At Texas Airport, Investigations Ongoing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Worker Sucked Into Delta Airlines Plane Engine At Texas Airport During Taxi

Freak accidents at airports are rare, but they do occur every now and then.

This was the situation in Texas recently when the plane engine of a Delta Airlines flight sucked in a ground crew worker at an airport.

Authorities have since confirmed that an investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Worker sucked into plane engine of Delta Airlines flight

According to NBC News, the incident occurred last Friday (23 June) at San Antonio International Airport.

Having just arrived from Los Angeles that night, the aircraft was taxiing near a gate with one engine still turned on.

It then sucked in the worker, killing them instantly.

Emergency services responded to the scene at 10.25pm, with the plane remaining at the gate the morning after.

All flights at the airport had experienced a delay as well.

Investigations into tragedy ongoing

Daily Mail reports an ongoing investigation into the tragedy by authorities.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that the worker had died. They are in contact with Delta Airlines, which is gathering information on the incident.

At the time of the tragedy, the employee was working under a firm Delta Airlines had contracts with for ground operations.

The airline released a statement on Saturday (24 June), stating,

We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio.

“Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” they added.

San Antonio airport officials have also addressed the matter.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation,” they said. “We will share more information as details become available.”

Meanwhile, Unifi Aviation, the company the worker was under, denied that the tragedy had any links to safety procedures.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Daily Mail.