Cathay Pacific Plane Tyre Allegedly Bursts On Tarmac At Hong Kong Airport, 11 Injured

Cathay Pacific Plane Tyre Allegedly Bursts At Hong Kong Airport

When travelling, most of us hope for our journey in the skies to be as smooth as possible.

Recently though, some unlucky passengers aboard a Cathay Pacific flight experienced an emergency evacuation.

The plane had been on the tarmac when one of its tyres reportedly overheated and burst.

Unfortunately, 11 passengers were injured in the evacuation.

Cathay Pacific evacuates passengers after tyre malfunction

According to Reuters, the incident occurred in the early morning of 24 June.

The flight, CX880, was bound for Los Angeles from the Hong Kong international airport.

Citing a Cathay Pacific statement, Reuters reported that the carrier aborted its take off due to a “technical issue”.

Hence, the 293 passengers and 17 crew evacuated the aircraft using five door escape slides.

Public broadcaster RTHK noted that the plane’s tyres overheated, causing it to burst.

11 passengers injured after evacuation

Meanwhile, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that 11 passengers were injured from using the slide.

Citing the police, one man and ten women were among those who sustained injuries.

The victims’ ages apparently range between 29 and 77 years old.

In their statement, Cathay Pacific reportedly acknowledged the incident and the injured passengers.

“We understand that 11 passengers are being treated at the hospital with injuries sustained during the evacuation process,” they said.

“Our priority is to look after all affected passengers and crew.”

Hope passengers will recover smoothly

While the incident was unfortunate, the crew likely saved many lives with their quick thinking.

MS News wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

Hopefully, the airline will investigate the incident further to find out what exactly went wrong. Thereafter, they can take the necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

