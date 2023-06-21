South Korean Man Attempts To Open Door During Flight, Later Tests Positive For Drugs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

South Korean Man Tries To Open Door Mid-Flight, Crew Successfully Subdues Him

Last month, a passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight shocked everyone when he opened a door on the plane when it was in mid-air.

A similar incident recently almost happened once again. This time, a 19-year-old man tried to open the aircraft’s door on a flight from the Philippines to South Korea.

Fortunately, the cabin crew managed to subdue him with the use of a lasso rope for the rest of the trip.

He later tested positive for drugs after an investigation by Incheon Airport police.

South Korean man attempts to open aircraft door mid-flight

CNN reported that the South Korean man started “acting strangely” about an hour into the red-eye flight from Cebu to Seoul.

As a result, staff on board the Jeju Airlines aircraft moved him to the front row near the exit door to enable close monitoring.

The man had also complained about feeling “pressure” on his chest.

After the switch in seats, the man suddenly dashed towards the emergency door and attempted to open it.

The flight’s cabin crew responded immediately by subduing him before using a lasso rope and tie wraps to keep him under control for the remainder of the journey.

With the door remaining closed, the plane did not sustain any damage from the incident.

None of the 180 passengers travelling on the flight suffered injuries either, Jeju Airlines confirmed.

Tests positive for drugs

After landing at Incheon Airport in Seoul on Monday (19 June), staff handed the man over to police at 7.30am local time.

An arrest warrant was also issued, with him facing an accusation of violating the Aviation Security Act.

Following an investigation by police at Incheon Airport, the man tested positive for drugs.

He had consented to a drug test, which police said they conducted after noting his “abnormal behaviour”.

CNN noted that the man also spoke incoherently to the media on the way to his arrest warrant hearing on Tuesday (20 June).

When reporters asked why he attempted to open the door, he said, “I felt I was being attacked.”

The police have sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensics Service to obtain a full analysis of the type and amount of drugs consumed.

They added that they expect to receive the results of the analysis within one to two weeks.

