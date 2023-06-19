Scoot Plane Loses A Wheel While Landing In Taipei, Flight Back To S’pore Cancelled

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Scoot Plane Loses A Wheel While Landing In Taipei, No Injuries Reported

During the current June school holidays, many Singaporeans are making up for lost time and travelling the world with their families.

However, those who were flying with Scoot to Taipei may have been shocked to know that their plane landed in the city missing one wheel.

Unfortunately, due to the technical issue, the plane’s subsequent trip back to Singapore had to be cancelled.

Scoot plane missing a wheel upon Taipei landing on 19 June

The Singapore budget airline was flying from Seoul to Taipei when the mishap occurred, reported Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA).

Flight TR897 landed safely at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport shortly after midnight on Monday (19 June) morning.

However, it was found that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner’s left nose wheel was missing.

The landing gear of this aircraft typically has two wheels under the nose to help steer it across the tarmac.

The flight had over 300 passengers on board, reported Focus Taiwan.

Technical fault discovered during landing: Scoot

A statement from Scoot quoted by CNA said a technical fault was discovered as Flight TR897 landed in Taipei on 19 June.

Before the flight descended, abnormal tire pressure was detected.

After it landed, only the right nose wheel was attached, with even the metal rim having fallen off.

The left wheel shaft was also reportedly damaged.

As for the missing wheel, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation reportedly said its whereabouts are uncertain, as it wasn’t found on the runway.

Flight back to Singapore cancelled

As a result of the incident, the plane’s subsequent flight to Singapore was cancelled.

It was supposed to take off at 1.30am and reach Singapore at 5.55am, according to Flightradar24.

Passengers on the flight were provided with assistance, Scoot said, including accommodation and refunds if necessary.

A replacement flight was arranged, which was scheduled to leave Taipei at 8.45pm, for the remaining passengers.

Incident under investigation: Taiwan minister

Taiwan’s Transport Minister Wang Kuo-tsai was quoted as saying that the incident is under investigation by the island’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

He could not say for certain whether the incident was related to maintenance issues, but if it was, the investigation will follow standard procedures.

The damaged plane is waiting for parts to be available for it to be repaired.

Scoot apologises for Taipei missing wheel incident

In their statement, Scoot apologised for the distress and inconvenience resulting from the incident.

The safety of their passengers and crew is their top priority, they said, and they’ll continue to provide assistance to affected passengers.

Hopefully, the plane can be up and running soon, with no further issues.

In April, a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cargo plane experienced technical issues with one of its engines just as it was about to take off from an airport in Kenya.

However, some of the plane’s tyres deflated as it came to a stop on the tarmac.

This caused the entire airport to be shut down as it had just one runway.

