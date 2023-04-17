Singapore Airlines Plane Experiences Technical Issues In Kenya, Shuts Down Airport For 8 Hours

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Airlines Cargo Plane In Kenya Aborts Take-Off, SIA Apologises For Inconvenience

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) cargo plane recently ran into some trouble in Kenya, causing it to abort its take-off.

Unfortunately, due to the technical issue, the entire airport had to be shut down.

The standstill lasted for about eight hours.

Kenya airport effectively shut down, sole runway closed

In a series of Twitter posts on Monday (17 Apr), the Kenya Airports Authority informed the public that the international airport of Kenya’s capital Nairobi had effectively been shut down.

That’s because Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has only one runway, and it was temporarily closed.

All incoming and outgoing flights had been temporarily suspended as a result.

The closure was due to “an aborted takeoff by cargo plane that developed technical issues”.

SIA plane aborted take-off, stays on runway for 8 hours

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed that SIA flight SQ7343, from Nairobi to Amsterdam, was set to take off at 12.39pm Singapore time on Monday (17 Apr).

However, instead of taking off, the plane stopped short on the runway.

At 9.07pm — some eight hours later — it turned around and taxied back to a gate.

Aborted take-off due to technical problem

At 7.02pm, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen posted a statement on Twitter on the temporary runway closure.

He said the aborted take-off was due to a technical problem.

It resulted in 11 out of the Boeing 747-400 freighter’s 16 rear tyres being punctured.

100 tonnes of cargo evacuated

Mr Murkomen said the process of removing the plane from the runway was arduous, involving the evacuation of 100 tonnes of cargo.

The damaged tyres must also be replaced before the plane can be towed away.

As the plane is at the end of the runway, there were “limited take-off operations”.

Teams were working hard to remove the plane, he added.

Netizen shares photos of scene

A netizen who was ostensibly on the plane posted a photo of towing vehicles approaching.

He later shared that passengers were preparing to disembark and head back to the holding bay to wait for further directions.

At 3.57pm, he posted a photo of the SIA plane on the runway surrounded by vehicles.

Plane removed 1 hour later than expected

Mr Murkomen updated at 9.43pm that the plane had finally been removed.

However, this was about an hour later than expected, he admitted.

The Kenya Airports Authority later also released a statement saying that the airport had resumed operations.

Singapore Airlines apologises for Kenya incident

An SIA spokesman apologised for the inconvenience caused in response to queries from The Straits Times (ST).

They said the plane experienced technical issues with one of its engines just as it was about to take off, though the crew managed to stop it before it went into the air.

However, some of its tyres deflated as it came to a stop on the tarmac.

The crew have disembarked from the aircraft, and investigations are ongoing, SIA added.

