S’pore Bar Catches Customer Stealing Drink From Another Table After Guests Leave For Smoke Break

Yen Bar Customer Caught Stealing An Alcohol Shot From Another Table

Some people are willing to go to extreme lengths for free stuff, even if it means stealing from others.

This was the case for a customer at Yen Bar, who decided to steal a shot from another table while waiting to use the bathroom.

Upon spotting this, Yen Bar took to their Instagram and TikTok accounts to call out the thievery by uploading CCTV footage of the incident.

The bar also decided to run a birthday promotion, where guests who patronise the bar within a day of their birthdays get to enjoy six shots on the house, so no one has to resort to stealing other people’s drinks.

Yen Bar customer stole a shot from another table while waiting to use the washroom

In their post, Yen Bar shared CCTV footage from their Club Street outlet, which featured a customer reaching over to swipe a glass of alcohol from another patron’s table before downing it in one swig.

Another customer, presumably a friend of his, had egged him on by pointing towards the tray of drinks.

Yen Bar shared that the table was temporarily unattended as their guests had stepped out for a smoke break.

When they returned, they found a tray of five shots instead of six. This prompted Yen Bar to check its CCTV footage to investigate the matter.

Despite catching the culprit red-handed, Yen Bar told MS News that they did not intend to take any action against the customer.

Bar holding birthday promotion offering 6 free shots

In their posts, Yen Bar shared that they will have a birthday promotion “in honour of these clowns”.

Customers who visit the bar within a day of their birthdays will be entitled to six free shots of drinks.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Yen Bar shared that they decided to hold the promotion because they would rather “give (their) customers the shots than have some of them steal shots”.

The promotion will run indefinitely at their Club Street and Millenia Walk outlets.

