S’porean actor Suhaimi Yusof suffers stroke, currently recovering at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Singaporean actor Suhaimi Yusof suffers stroke on 29 April

Local actor Suhaimi Yusof is currently undergoing treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) after suffering a stroke on Monday (29 April).

The 54-year-old was hit with a cerebellum stroke moments after stepping out of his home.

Suhaimi has spoken about the incident and said he is grateful to those concerned about his health.

Suffered stroke while leaving home

Speaking to Berita Mediacorp, Suhaimi shared that he was on his way to host a Hari Raya event at about 9am on Monday (29 April) when he suddenly felt lightheaded.

“My head was spinning as soon as I got out of the elevator,” he said.

Suhaimi immediately contacted his wife who then called an ambulance to their home.

Currently recovering at TTSH

After a medical examination and various tests, doctors at TTSH discovered Suhaimi had suffered from a cerebellum stroke.

Fortunately, the Singaporean personality is now recovering from the incident.

“My condition is stable but I might be hospitalised for a week,” he told Berita Mediacorp.

Suhaimi and his wife are grateful for relatives and friends who have shown concern and hope the public will stop speculating about his health.

Also read: Actor Suhaimi Yusof & bazaar vendor settle name-calling dispute over teh tarik

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mediacorp on Facebook and Google Maps.