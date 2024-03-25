Actor Suhaimi Yusof & bazaar vendor settle name-calling dispute over teh tarik

Suhaimi Yusof & Sizzlers by Bismi Biryani bazaar vendor resolve dispute

Singaporean actor and host Suhaimi Yusof has seemingly made amends after his run-in with a bazaar vendor in Marsiling recently.

On Sunday (24 March), former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin shared a Facebook post of Suhaimi and Sizzlers by Bismi Biryani owner Sheik Mohammad meeting for teh tarik.

In the caption, he wrote: “Recently, there was a misunderstanding, some exchange of words. Tempers frayed. I’m glad they’ve put the incident behind and are moving on as friends.”

The post comes after a dispute between the two parties at Sheik’s stall.

Suhaimi called out for rude behaviour

On Tuesday (19 March), Sheik took to TikTok to recount an incident that happened at his bazaar stall in Marsiling.

Sheik claimed Suhaimi had called his elderly mother who was manning the store “blur”, and another worker “stupid”.

The actor was there to pay forward S$50 worth of drinks to the stall’s customers and promote the business. However, his exchange with the stall’s staff ruffled Sheik’s feathers.

A few days later (22 March), Suhaimi posted an apology video on his social media platforms, sharing his side of the incident and tearfully apologising.

He also wanted to provide compensation to Sheik for the trouble caused.

Peaceful resolution to dispute

Fast forward to today (25 March) and it seems like the matter has been resolved.

Mr Amrin’s Facebook post explained how the two parties were now “moving on as friends” after their teh tarik catch-up.

The former MP also commended the pair for letting bygones be bygones.

“The impulse to cancel is tempting, the harder path is to find the strengths in each other, encourage and support, and be gracious in apologising and accepting the apology,” he said.

“Thank you for showing the way, Sheik and Suhaimi.”

