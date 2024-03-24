‘You called my mother blur’: Bazaar vendor slams Suhaimi Yusof, actor apologises

Marsiling bazaar vendor calls out Suhaimi Yusof for allegedly rude behaviour

Singaporean actor and host Suhaimi Yusof is in the hot seat after a run-in with a vendor at a Marsiling bazaar.

The stall owner of Sizzlers by bismibiryani, who goes by the name Sheik, posted a story-time of what transpired.

According to Sheik’s account of the events, Suhaimi Yusof had called his elderly mother “blur”.

She had been helping out at the stall when the actor appeared with a camera crew, wanting to pay forward S$50 worth of drinks to the stall’s customers.

Suhaimi Yusof has since posted a tearful video apologising for the incident at the bazaar on TikTok, saying that he deeply regretted how things had turned out.

Actor wanted to pay forward S$50 worth of drinks

Sheik first shared his version of the incident involving Suhaimi in a TikTok video on Tuesday (19 March).

“I want to tell you a story about something terrible that happened at my shop,” said the stall owner.

An artiste had visited his stall at about 6pm, when the stall was already busy with customers.

Despite the snaking queue, the artiste — whom Sheik initially did not name — had walked up to the stall with a request to make a donation.

He told Sheik’s elderly mother, who was manning the stall at the time, that he wanted to pay forward S$50 worth of drinks.

However, things got dicey when the actor started making extra demands. It was then in the video that Sheik revealed the artiste to be Suhaimi.

Sheik mentioned that the actor wanted the customers to be able to choose their drinks, which the vendor said was “crazy”.

Vendor claims Suhaimi called his mother ‘blur’ & worker ‘stupid’

That seemed to be the least of Suhaimi’s transgressions.

Addressing the actor, Sheik alleged: “You told my mother she was blur, and you even called my worker stupid.”

“Do you not have any manners or morality?”

During the confrontation, Sheik claimed that Suhaimi told the said worker off for his tattoos.

“Even if he has tattoos, at least he is looking for an honest living,” said Sheik, who seemed to barely contain his disbelief.

Suhaimi Yusof apologises to bazaar vendor

After the vendor posted the video, Suhaimi Yusof took to his own TikTok page to post an apology on Friday (22 March). The video was also posted on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

The actor began the five-minute video by stating that he wanted to clarify what happened during the incident at Marsiling.

“But first, I’d like to apologise to Sizzlers by Bismi Biryani as this incident happened because I failed to communicate clearly,” said Suhaimi.

The actor then shared that he was in Marsiling that day as a host for bazaars in the North of Singapore.

It had been his idea to head to the bazaar to promote the shops and vendors there.

“When we arrived, the stall that caught my attention was the drink stall because I saw a lot of people queueing,” recounted the actor.

He proceeded to ask the ‘makcik’ at the stall for permission to do the filming, to which she agreed. Suhaimi then noted that the situation became more agitated when they discussed how many cups of drinks to give out.

It was then that he tearfully said:

Whether I said the word [stupid] consciously or not, or whether it seemed like I did, whatever it is I profusely apologise to makcik, for hurting your feelings.

Suhaimi also apologised to the customers at the stall who might have been confused by the commotion.

He then acknowledged that he made a mistake, even though his intentions were just to promote the stall.

“I pray that your business continues to prosper and if the stall owner is willing, I want to give a bit of compensation,” concluded the actor.

