ZenyumSonic Electric Toothbrush Costs Only $39.90 Till 17 Apr

Getting out of bed requires energy you need to sustain through your morning routine, commute to work, and early meetings.

While brushing your teeth may seem like a menial task, you can’t deny that reducing the effort to do it will uplift your morning mood a little.

Along comes the ZenyumSonic electric toothbrush, which has 3 brushing modes and super fast vibrations for efficient cleaning.

Image courtesy of Zenyum

With your toothbrush doing all the work, there’s no need to jolt yourself awake and give your 110% while getting ready in the morning.

Good news is, Zenyum is letting you trade in your old toothbrush for 55% off the ZenyumSonic electric toothbrush till 17 Apr. That’s a whopping $50 off, which is the biggest saving they’ve ever offered. Here’s what you’ll need to know to score the deal.

Electric toothbrush with ultrafast vibrations, whitening & gum care

Electric toothbrushes aren’t new innovations, but often costing a hefty amount, you’d want to know what you’re investing in.

Boasting various impressive features in a sleek design, the ZenyumSonic toothbrush keeps your teeth looking impeccable while fitting in with your bathroom aesthetics.

Image courtesy of Zenyum

At 33,000 vibrations per minute, which is 10 times faster than most electric toothbrushes, ZenyumSonic can achieve deep cleaning in a jiffy. That’s about 100 times faster than brushing your teeth manually while trying not to fall asleep at the bathroom sink.

Another frustration with regular ole’ toothbrushes is picking between soft, medium, and hard bristles. Thankfully, ZenyumSonic’s 3-in-1 cleaning functions can save you the headache.

Image courtesy of Zenyum

Instead of having just 1 type of bristle that may not solve all your dental problems, ZenyumSonic lets you benefit from 3 different cleaning modes:

Clean – reduce tartar & plaque build-up

Gentle – go easy if you have sensitive teeth

White – get rid of stubborn stains & leave your teeth sparkly clean

Along with the multi-purpose brush head that comes with a tongue cleaner, you can aim for an all-round mouth cleanse and fresher breath using 1 handy toothbrush.

Image courtesy of Zenyum

Long-lasting battery with wireless charger

Like most of our mobile devices, longer-lasting batteries that require less frequent charges are generally preferred.

With a 3-week battery life, charging your ZenyumSonic will be a monthly affair which won’t get in the way of your day-to-day tasks.

Image courtesy of Zenyum

Make sure the cable is connected to the wireless charging dock before placing your toothbrush there. Once it reaches 100% charge, you’ll see all 3 lights illuminated together.

Get the ZenyumSonic toothbrush at 55% off

All these awesome features in an electric toothbrush surely will cost a lot, right?

Well, not if you share a pic of your manual toothbrush that’s in need of upgrading. Snap a photo of it and upload it to Zenyum’s page here for approval.

Once approved, Zenyum will send you a promo code which you can apply upon checkout to enjoy over 55% off a ZenyumSonic toothbrush.

ZenyumSonic Toothbrush – $39.90 (U.P. $89.90)

Image courtesy of Zenyum

The promo is available only till 17 Apr, so you have just over a week left to enjoy the largest discount Zenyum has ever offered.

Besides their own website, ZenyumSonic is also available on Shopee, Lazada, and selected Guardian outlets if you wish to check them out at any other time of the year.

Swap your manual toothbrush for a sturdy electric one

Investing in good dental hygiene may set you back a fairly large amount, which is why any wallet-friendly promo will greatly ease your burden.

Not having to fight tooth and nail to score the sweet deal means switching to a better toothbrush will be relatively hassle-free.

With your trusty electric toothbrush in hand, you’ll be able to effortlessly brush your way to much cleaner teeth and fresher breath.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Zenyum.

Featured images courtesy of Zenyum.