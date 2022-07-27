S’pore Confirms 11th Monkeypox Infection, 32-Year-Old S’porean Warded At NCID

Singapore Reports 11th Monkeypox Case On 27 Jul

On Wednesday (27 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed another monkeypox case in Singapore.

The local case involves a 32-year-old Singaporean man who tested positive on Tuesday (26 Jul).

Singapore has now detected a total of 11 monkeypox cases.

11th monkeypox case developed a fever two weeks ago

According to MOH, the patient is not linked to previously announced infections.

He started suffering from a fever two weeks ago, on 12 Jul. Subsequently, he had lesions in the groin area, which started spreading.

However, he only sought medical care on Tuesday (26 Jul). He was immediately admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the same day.

MOH noted that he’s in stable condition. Authorities are currently tracing his social contacts.

19,188 cases worldwide as of 26 Jul

Monkeypox has been classified as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). This is the highest level of alert for a disease, considering the rapid spread of the virus around the globe.

As of 26 Jul, there are 19,188 cases reported in 76 locations worldwide.

Currently, Spain seems to be the worst hit, with 3,738 cases. In second place is the United States, with 3,738 infections.

Featured image adapted from MediCircle.