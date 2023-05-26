24/7 McDonald’s Opens At Cineleisure Orchard, Head Over For Supper After Late-Night Movies

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New McDonald’s Outlet At Cineleisure Orchard Open 24/7

Many in Singapore recently bemoaned the loss of McDonald’s *SCAPE — a 24-hour outlet in the heart of town.

In just three months though, the fast food chain has opened a new outlet right next door.

If you live in Central Singapore, or visit the area often, here’s a public service announcement that there’s a new outlet in Cineleisure.

Better yet, this new outlet is open 24/7.

24/7 McDonald’s opens at Cineleisure Orchard

After a long day out in town, nothing is worse than having to drag yourself home, tired and hungry.

Now, with McDonald’s Cineleisure, shoppers in the Orchard and Somerset area can grab a quick meal without having to spend a bomb.

Located on the first floor of the mall, the outlet will be hard to miss with its wide entrance and bright lighting.

In response to MS News’ queries, a McDonald’s representative shared that the outlet opened on Tuesday (23 May).

Just like its former outlet at *SCAPE, the new McDonald’s Cineleisure is open 24/7.

With Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure located just a few floors above, the new outlet with undoubtedly be a popular supper spot for moviegoers.

For the morning people, the outlet will start serving their breakfast menu as early as 4 am.

It will also be an affordable option for those who wish to have a late-night heart-to-heart with their besties without breaking the bank.

Joins the list of at least three other McDonald’s outlets nearby

With the addition of McDonald’s Cineleisure, there are now four outlets located in the town area.

Other nearby outlets can be found at Lucky Plaza, LIDO (Shaw House), and Forum Galleria respectively.

The three other outlets are, however, not 24/7 outlets.

If you ever find yourself hungry in town in the middle of the night, here’s where to find the 24/7 McDonald’s outlet:

McDonald’s Cineleisure

Address: 8 Grange Rd, #01-05/06 Cineleisure, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: 24-hours daily

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

The opening likely comes as exciting news for fast food fans — especially those who frequent the area.

Hopefully, the new 24/7 outlet will also breathe some life into the mall itself.

In time, perhaps Cineleisure will return to being a bustling hub of activity.

Featured image adapted from Anderson Ooi via Google Maps.