SCAPE McDonald’s Closing Permanently After 22 Feb, Farewell To Our Teenage Lepak Spot

McDonald’s At *SCAPE Closing Permanently After 13 Years

Millennials would be all too familiar with popular hang-out spots at Orchard Road from back in the day, like Cineleisure mall and Far East Plaza to name a few.

When we’re in the area till late, the 24-hour McDonald’s outlet at *SCAPE becomes a go-to makan place, perhaps for the familiarity and price point.

However, with the compound undergoing a huge revamp in the next year, the golden arches will be closing for good.

Their last day of operations will be next Wednesday (22 Feb 2023), a *SCAPE spokesperson confirmed with MS News.

For generations of youths who grew up picking McDonald’s for a cheap bite to eat in town, this news is sure to bring back memories of lepak sessions with friends.

Farewell party for *SCAPE McDonald on 22 Feb

For those who missed it, *SCAPE will be undergoing a huge revamp this year with renovations slated to start by the end of Feb 2023.

One casualty of this revamp will be the iconic McDonald’s outlet that overlooks the busy intersection in Somerset.

Prior to its closure, the outlet, which has been open since May 2010, will play host to a farewell party on 22 Feb, from 7pm to 9 pm.

Guests can enjoy performances from musician Aniq Rusyaidi and have a go at the claw machines for a chance to score McDonald’s merchandise.

Nothing captures memories better than photographs, which guests can take at a photo booth to immortalise their final moments at the iconic location.

Besides McDonald’s merchandise, there will be a contest with S$10 McDonald’s vouchers and *SCAPE merch up for grabs.

You can find out more about the day’s activities or register your interest on the *SCAPE website here. The first 50 people to register will get a Double Filet-O-Fish burger and drink on the house.

Once you’ve marked your calendar for the event, plan your journey there:



McDonald’s *SCAPE

Address: 2 Orchard Link, #02-43 *SCAPE, Singapore 237978

Date: 22 Feb 2023

Time: 7pm-9pm

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

Some venues at *SCAPE still available for hire

In case you’re wondering what else is making its swansong before renovations begin, we reported about their plans in Jul 2022.

To refresh your memory, the revamped *SCAPE will be divided into three zones on five floors, each championing an aspect of youth.

While renovations may take a whole year, certain areas will still be accessible to the public. They include:

The Playspace

The Ground Theatre

The TreeTop

Gallery

Bandstand

Anyone keen on booking any of these spaces may enquire via the page here.

Thanks for the memories, McDonald’s at *SCAPE

Though we’ve probably moved on to new lepak spots with old friends, locations filled with precious memories will always have a special place in our hearts.

From the scene kids and Orchard Road youths of the noughties, thank you and goodbye, McDonald’s at *SCAPE.

