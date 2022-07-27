SCAPE To Revamp Building For Today’s Youth, Reopening In 2024 With New Frontage & Creative Spaces

*SCAPE To Undergo Major Revamp, Reopening In 2024

As the years go by, thematic buildings face the prospect of losing touch with the times, offering features that no longer resonate with their target audience.

*SCAPE is one of them. Even though it was once a highly popular hangout spot for secondary school kids, the place is now seemingly disconnected from the TikTok generation.

To spruce up the space and capture the younger generation’s attention, the non-profit organisation announced that *SCAPE would undergo a facelift and will soon sport a brand new frontage. The five-storey building would also be divided into three thematic zones.

Each zone will have a specific role in giving visitors the freedom to express their creativity.

Here’s what you can expect from the brand new *SCAPE once its new space and concept are unveiled early 2024.

*SCAPE will have new geometric sheltered walkway in 2024

Amidst the dazzling lights and sounds of Orchard Road, *SCAPE will stand out with a freshly redesigned entranceway when it reopens.

From the artist’s impressions, we can expect to see a red geometric roof sheltering visitors as they walk towards the building.

There will also be a ramp from the first floor that leads directly to the second floor.

Dance the night away at new shared dancing space

Over the years, *SCAPE has also become synonymous with dancers, with its higher floors transformed into dance stages and practice rooms.

Knowing this, they will be upgrading infrastructure to support this community-driven trend.

Here’s an artist’s impression of the new shared dance space on the fourth floor.

It looks like the makings of a stylish nightclub for you to dance the night away.

*SCAPE will be divided into 3 zones across 5 floors

As trends evolve over time, so will *SCAPE. And in the age of sustainability and technology, there will be three key zones spread across five levels of building to foster these themes.

These zones are named as follows:

Sense and Sustainability – a place for youth entrepreneurs to gather and exchange ideas

Freedom for Expression – a space for youths to express their creativity in various forms

My Creative Haven – a digital and physical space for creatives and content creators to learn and collaborate.

*SCAPE said it remains committed to becoming the central hub for all things creative amongst Singaporean youth.

To usher in this new phase, there will also be a refresh of retail, entertainment and leisure experiences throughout the building.

A new reason to head down to *SCAPE

It’s great to see *SCAPE taking the initiative to refresh its look after all these years.

The decision is timely, considering how every generation is different.

Hopefully, the revamp will breathe new life into the decade-old building, drawing enthusiastic youths who believe in the freedom of creative expression.

Featured image courtesy of *SCAPE.