Woman Unhappy With S$125 Train Cake With 3D Design, Seeks Explanation From Carousell Baker

Woman Calls Out Carousell Baker Over Dissatisfactory 3D Train Cake Design

Shopping online can be a roller coaster experience at times. As we don’t get to see the item we are buying in person, the item we receive may turn out to be different from what we expected.

A shopper, whose sister had purchased a 3D train cake from a Carousell baker, said the cake that arrived was “totally unexpected” and “plain cruel”. She aired her grievances in a Facebook post on Saturday (28 May).

Not only that, but the cake was also “tiny”. She said it was ridiculous as her sister had paid S$125 for it.

She is still awaiting an explanation from the seller.

Woman receives small 3D train cake

The OP’s post included a series of screenshots that showed her sister’s chat with the seller.

After finding a listing by a baker on Carousell, the OP’s sister contacted the business to purchase a customised cake for her son’s fifth birthday.

She ordered a 3D cake modelled after a train and was told the price would be S$125.

But when the 3D train cake finally arrived, she found a vastly different version of what she had ordered.

The OP said the cake was poorly designed, although they were not expecting a “super realistic grand high-end cake”.

The end product did not seem to fit the numerous images of customised cakes the baker had listed in their Carousell profile.

The OP also pointed out the cake’s “tiny” size, presumably because it was not nearly enough for a children’s birthday party.

She added that her sister has not yet received an explanation from the seller on the incident.

MS News attempted to reach out to the baker for comment. However, the app said that the search did not match any listings.

Netizens urge OP to seek compensation

The OP’s account of receiving a cake so far removed from expectations has received much attention on Facebook.

Many sympathised with her sister’s experience, urging her to file a complaint with Carousell.

However, some netizens pointed out that the screenshots shared did not show whether the OP’s sister had confirmed additional details of the cake — its weight or specific dimensions, for instance.

Requesting such information is vital when ordering a cake. If the buyer had indeed failed to confirm these details, perhaps the abysmal look of the final product is understandable.

However, if she did provide the information beforehand, it might suggest a certain amount some negligence on the baker’s part.

Others advised the OP and her sister to purchase pastries and cakes from reputable cake shops.

Ordering a cake on multi-seller websites can be risky especially for time-sensitive events like birthdays, as buyers’ expectations tend to be quite high.

Manage your expectations when ordering items online

We have all heard stories of items bought online looking different from what was expected.

This is unfortunately fairly common, as pictures or information may be misleading. All we can do is provide the necessary specifications where applicable and remain cautious when using certain websites to order our items.

Hopefully, the seller will follow up on the issue with the OP and her sister and provide them with an explanation.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.