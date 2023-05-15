4D Mobile App Shows Same Number For 1st & 3rd Prizes, Developer Says It’s An Error

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

4D App Shows Same Number For 1st & 3rd Prizes, Error Corrected Immediately When Discovered

For those who regularly bet on 4D or TOTO, striking the first prize is a dream come true.

However, winning both the first and the third prize in the same draw might be a bit too good to be true.

That was the impression given when the same number was revealed as having won both prizes by the 4D mobile app.

This was an error, the app developer clarified.

Same number shown winning 2 prizes on 4D app

In a post on the 2017 不吐不快 Facebook group, a netizen shared a set of unbelievable results for the 4D draw on Sunday (14 May).

Checking the winning numbers via the Live 4D.sg mobile app, he saw that the number 9250 actually won both the first and third prize.

He claimed that this situation had never been seen before.

However, the top prize’s winning number later changed to 1401.

Quipping that it was Mother’s Day, not April Fool’s Day, he questioned how this could have happened.

Actual top prize-winning number is 1401

To be sure, the actual top prize for the 14 May draw was 1401, according to the Singapore Pools website.

9250 still won the third prize, so whoever bought that won’t end up empty-handed.

However, they might be disappointed that they didn’t also win the first prize.

Error resulted in same number appearing twice: 4D app developer

Mr Chen Guorong (transliterated from Mandarin), the person in charge of the app developer, confirmed that what was seen by the netizen was an error, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 52-year-old told the paper that a staff member had filled in “9250” for both the first prize and third prize, according to records retrieved from the app.

As soon as they discovered the error, they immediately rectified it, he added.

Mr Chen also said that their staff are at the draw location so they can enter the winning numbers into the app as soon as the balls are ejected from the draw machine.

This is so that punters can have the latest information.

However, this means there’s a chance that an error could take place, he explained.

Hopefully, no punter got a shock when their apparent “double win” disappeared in front of their eyes.

And if you must gamble, always be sure to gamble responsibly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yeo Miang Hock on Facebook and TheSmartLocal. Photo on the right for illustration purposes only.