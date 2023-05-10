Woman Nearly Bets On 4D Winning Numbers, Misses Chance As S’pore Pools Account Isn’t Activated

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Couldn’t Bet On 4D Numbers As New Singapore Pools Account Wasn’t Activated

Losing a chance at winning money is especially painful when you know how close you’ve come to striking a fortune.

A woman in Singapore felt that blow recently when she was unable to bet on what turned out to be the first-prize numbers in a 4D draw.

After spending the exact same amount at two different restaurants in one night, she decided to buy 4D and TOTO with the numbers.

Unfortunately for her, the numbers came out as the winning draw on the same day Singapore Pools approved her account.

Unable to place the bet before the deadline, she expressed her disappointment at missing the chance so narrowly.

Decided to bet after spending exact same amount at 2 establishments

In a video posted on 8 May, a TikTok user shared a series of screenshots documenting how the chance slipped through her fingers.

It all started on 2 May when she and two colleagues had gone out for dinner and drinks at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar and Black Tap.

At the end of the night, she discovered that they had spent the exact same amount at both restaurants — down to the last cent.

The magic number in question was S$167.51.

Excited by the improbable odds, her friend suggested that they buy TOTO.

The OP then proposed buying the four digits “in all combinations” of 1675.

Missed betting on 4D numbers while waiting for account activation

However, she shared that none in the trio was a “gambler”.

Therefore, the OP took the plunge to create an account with Singapore Pools for the first time.

She then tried to buy the numbers on 5 May as the results would be announced over the next two days.

However, she could not do so as her application for an account still had to be processed.

The next day, Singapore Pools approved her application — only for her to find out that a combination of the numbers had won the first prize.

Came so close to being a lucky winner

Unfortunately for the woman and her two friends, they missed out on some potentially big winnings due to a minor technical inconvenience.

So the next time you’re lucky enough to experience such a chance encounter, shoot your shot as you’ll never know.

But make sure you have all the requirements cleared before you proceed.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.