Man Wins S$1,000 On 4D After Being Inspired By Accidental Transfer At Tampines Kopitiam

Man Wins 4D By Buying ‘4450’, He Was Inspired By Accidental Transfer At Tampines Kopitiam

When a customer accidentally transferred S$4,450 to a Tampines kopitiam stallholder, she thankfully got the extra amount refunded.

Apparently, the stallholder’s honesty wasn’t the only good thing about this incident.

A man bought 4D after being inspired by this incident and had a small windfall of S$1,000.

Man inspired by story, bets on 4D with ‘4450’

The customer reportedly visited the Tampines kopitiam last Thursday (6 Apr) and erroneously transferred a total of S$4,450 to the stallholder.

The next day, a Shin Min Daily News reader named Mr Xie (transliterated from Mandarin) learnt about the incident.

Inspired by the story, he told the newspaper that he betted on 4D using the number “4450”.

Punter wins 4D starter prize thanks to accidental transfer

According to Singapore Pools, there was a draw on Sunday (9 Apr).

While the first to third prizes were 8090, 3328 and 3448 respectively, there were also 10 numbers that won starter prizes.

One of them was “4450”.

A starter prize pays out S$250 for every S$1 that was bet.

Customer received refund in full

As for the Tampines kopitiam customer, she had actually ordered S$44.50 worth of food.

As she paid via PayNow, she may not have realised that the decimal point was in the wrong position.

Stallholder Madam Zhang noticed that she’d received an erroneous amount when she checked her phone later.

When the customer came back later to ask for a refund, she duly obliged.

Admiralty hawker received S$450 instead of S$4.50

These numbers seem to be error-prone when it comes to digital transactions.

In February, a hawker in Admiralty received S$450 instead of S$4.50 from a customer via NETS.

They managed to contact the customer and refund him the balance.

A lucky year for punters

In equally positive news, it seems to be a lucky year for 4D punters so far.

Also in February, a lion dance troupe performing in Woodlands left behind four lucky numbers that won first prize.

Those who bet on it won amounts of up to S$20,000.

The same month, a God of Wealth statue in Boon Lay displayed winning numbers on two consecutive days.

Sometimes, it seems all it takes is sharp eyes and some inspiration to get an unexpected windfall.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook. Photo on left for illustration purposes only.