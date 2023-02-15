Boon Lay God Of Wealth Machine Gives 4D Winning Numbers On Two Consecutive Days

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

God Of Wealth Machine Displays 4D Winning Numbers On 11 And 12 Feb

The God of Wealth is a figure in Chinese traditions who represents fortune. While not everyone might believe his ‘huat’ powers, a recent incident in Boon Lay might indeed convince you of his magical abilities.

On Saturday (11 Feb), 73-year-old Mr Ma visited the Tuas Pek Kong Keng Management Council in Boon Lay and spotted a digit display next to a God of Wealth statue.

The senior reportedly bought the four digits shown on a whim and ended up winning the consolation prize. The next day, the machine displayed another set of winning numbers for the second prize.

The God of Wealth machine was initially malfunctioning

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Ma visited the Tuas Pek Kong Keng Management Council with his wife on Saturday (11 Feb) to worship Tai Sui. Upon entering, he saw a giant ‘God of Wealth machine’ at the front of the temple. The machine displays 4D numbers for visitors to bet on.

Mr Ma was informed that the machine has been malfunctioning for the past few days and kept displaying the numbers ‘9306’.

Despite this, Mr Ma spontaneously decided to bet on 4D with the numbers — he bought ‘9306’ and ‘6039’ for S$4 on the day.

Mr Ma ended up winning a Consolation Prize and ended up S$500 richer.

He mentioned, “I didn’t think I would actually win. I’m so happy that I managed to win S$500!”

Machine produced winning numbers two days in a row

Mr Lee, the temple’s director, added that the machine produced another set of winning numbers the next day (12 Feb).

After the completion of the maintenance works, Mr Lee decided to test out the machine. After putting S$1 into the machine, it displayed the ‘5827’.

As it turns out, the second prize 4D numbers for that day were ‘5827’.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Mr Lee shared that at least 10 devotees and volunteers won either the 4D Consolation or Second Prize.

Congratulations to those who got lucky after betting on the numbers displayed on the God of Wealth machine and hope they’d take the opportunity to give themselves and their families a festive treat.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.