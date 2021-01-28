7-Eleven In Taiwan Has Limited Edition Hello Kitty Buckets For CNY

Few Singaporeans can forget the nation-wide McDonald’s Hello Kitty craze, which saw people queuing for the Sanrio character buckets from as early as 5.30am.

The incident may have happened in Nov 2019, but we’re sure their love for Hello Kitty isn’t a thing of the past.

Now if only they can transport themselves to Taiwan, where 7-Eleven is offering a similar, albeit more festive version of the product.

7-Eleven Taiwan rolls out Hello Kitty gift buckets

As folks start their countdown to CNY, 7-Eleven in Taiwan has launched Sanrio-themed gift buckets in the shape of the cute, round fortune cat — Maneki Neko.

There’s the classic trio of Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and Pom Pom Purin. All 3 characters take on the posture of Maneki Neko with their paws raised.

Imagine the kiddos holding these up while doing the same pose to ask for hongbaos — cue the “awww”s.

The buckets also have practical use. They can be your CNY snack bank, or even orange carriers for all the bai nian visits.

Other themed merchandise include the Hello Kitty Biscuits and rice crackers pack, which comes in a cute container with a handle.

We’re praying hard that these will reach 7-Eleven stores in Singapore, so we can have some adorable accessories for CNY.

Hope kawaii buckets will be available here too

Considering Singaporean’s unwavering obsession with anything Hello Kitty, we hope 7-Eleven will bring these merch here soon.

You can check out more pictures of the merchandise here.

Would you get one if they’re available in Singapore? Let us know in the comments.

