7-Eleven Opens 1st Self-Checkout Store In S’pore At Esplanade MRT, It’s Totally Unmanned

7-Eleven Opens Self-Checkout Store At Esplanade MRT, It Records Purchases Via AI

Hot on the heels of their first vending machines in Singapore, 7-Eleven has launched another new concept store — a self-checkout store.

The unmanned store will make use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to record purchases by customers.

7-Eleven self-checkout is one of 10 stores at Esplanade MRT hub

The opening of 7-Eleven’s self-checkout store was announced on Facebook by SMRT on Monday (22 Jan).

Its first in Singapore, 7-Eleven Shop & Go is one of 10 retail experiences at a retail innovation hub in Esplanade Xchange — i.e. the air-conditioned underground mall inside Esplanade MRT.

Named Hive 2.0, it was launched on Monday and allows retailers to test innovative retail concepts in a relatively low-risk environment, according to a report by 8world News.

7-Eleven self-checkout store will be unmanned

The 7-Eleven self-checkout store will be completely unmanned, The Edge reported.

To enter, shoppers will need to tap a credit card on the barrier gantry. It then charges a small fee that will be offset on their purchase or refunded if no purchase is made.

After picking up their items, customers can simply exit the store and the cost will be charged to their card automatically.

This is made possible thanks to AI technology, including smart cameras and sensors.

Store will be there for at least 6 months

However, the 7-Eleven self-checkout store may not be there permanently, but it’ll be around for at least six months.

7-Eleven managing director Serene Seow was quoted as saying that the company will gather and review feedback during that period.

Although there’s a limit of five people in the store, this may be adjusted if necessary.

More payment options may also be accepted if the trial is scaled up.

Order items & get them delivered by robots

As a bonus, the store will offer more convenience to office workers at the South Beach Development above the station.

They will be able to order items from the 7-Eleven Shop & Go via the QuikBot app.

The purchases will then be delivered to their office by robots.

Cheers opened similar store in 2020

7-Eleven’s self-checkout store isn’t the first such concept in Singapore, though.

Cheers opened a similar unmanned convenience store in 2020 at Our Tampines Hub.

Though it requires patrons to first download the CheersSG app and add their Visa credit card, they can then use the facial recognition technology or scan a QR code to enter the store.

They can then walk out with their items and their cards will be charged.

Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook.