7-Eleven Launches Vending Machines At Geylang Bahru MRT, Offers Items Such As Onigiri & Sandwiches

7-Eleven Opens First Vending Machines At Geylang Bahru MRT

Many visitors to Japan admire the large variety of food products that can be bought from vending machines there.

Perhaps taking the cue from them, convenience store chain 7-Eleven has launched their first vending machines at Geylang Bahru MRT station.

Unlike many other vending machines here, 7-Eleven’s new vending machines offer snacks like onigiri, sandwiches and potato drinks besides drinks.

7-Eleven vending machines part of concept store

In a Facebook post on Friday (19 Jan), SBS Transit said it had partnered 7-Eleven to launch concept stores at two Downtown Line MRT stations.

In Geylang Bahru MRT, a vending machine concept store can be found.

This is the first of its kind in Singapore, SBS Transit added.

7-eleven vending machines sell snacks, drinks & ready-to-eat meals

The vending machine concept store consists of four machines in a row.

From photos shared in the post, the machines sell snacks and ready-to-eat meals typically found at 7-Eleven stores all over Singapore.

Products such as onigiri, sandwiches, salads, potato chips, dried mangoes, chocolate bars and biscuits could be seen.

This is on top of a wide range of soft drinks, juices, milk and mineral water.

Thus, commuters feeling peckish can grab a bite as they’re rushing to get somewhere.

The items in the photos won’t be all that’s available — the contents of the vending machines will be “refreshed periodically”, SBS Transit said, so people should look out for new additions.

7Café+ opened in Bugis MRT

The second concept store was opened at Bugis MRT station.

This time, it’s a store named 7Café+ — 7-Eleven’s second in Singapore. The first 7Café+ opened at Jewel Changi Airport in 2022.

The one in Bugis is located along the long passageway connecting the Downtown Line and East-West Line concourses of the station.

7Café+ at Bugis offers takeaway food

Though it’s called a café, 7Café+ at Bugis MRT was described as a “takeaway food haven”.

That’s probably because there are no seats for customers to chill with a cuppa.

However, those desiring some hot food can savour an assortment of fried chicken products and hot dogs.

There’s also an oden and noodle station for those who want some piping hot broth.

Sweet treats like cakes and other desserts are also available.

To help gulp down all the food is a range of hot and cold beverages.

Ready-to-eat meals can also be found, according to SBS Transit.

