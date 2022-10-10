S’porean Lists 7 Problems Living In Punggol Like Lifts & Plane Noise, Residents Defend Neighbourhood

Former Punggol Resident Shares Issues With Staying There

Punggol is a fast-growing town as many BTO projects are located there, and the demographics tend to be younger.

But not everyone is happy with the estate.

One man, a 41-year-old, recently moved out of Punggol Waterway Cascadia, and his post on Complaint Singapore about the area sparked plenty of discussions.

However, others, including current Punggol residents, pointed out that there are positives to living there too.

Man shares post about living in Punggol

The man aired his grievances about his former neighbourhood in the Complaint Singapore group last Thursday (6 Oct).

One of his main complaints was about the smell, which made him “feel suffocated in the morning”.

He also claimed that drivers in the north-east are “the worst he’s ever seen”, saying they’d go against traffic or speed recklessly in car parks.

Apparently, the lifts are also usually full and packed. He claimed that at peak periods, he’d have to wait up to 10 minutes for one.

The estate is popular among young families, which means that there will be many kids around, some of them infants.

The noise can sometimes get so loud that the “whole neighbourhood can hear” them, especially if they’re playing ball in the corridor.

Block group chats are also filled with “childish squabbles and petty complaints”, according to him.

Additionally, there’s heavy traffic on the expressways leading to town and “hell drivers”.

He also decried the food options, which perhaps is understandable as non-mature estates will likely not have as many famous eateries.

Bad points outweigh the good ones: OP

While several of his issues aren’t quite as commonly voiced, the plane noises in Punggol are something that most residents will agree on.

That said, the OP, a yacht broker, told MS News that he does enjoy the parks, which he says are good for jogging.

Still, the bad points overweigh the good ones to him.

He said that his current neighbourhood, Bukit Timah, is the “nicest estate” he’s stayed in, having lived there when he was younger.

Replies say most issues aren’t specific to Punggol

Several comments, including from those who stay in Punggol, seem to disagree with the OP.

One of them called Punggol peaceful and that any neighbourhood will have crying babies.

Another said that though there are pros and cons, she likes that there are many activities for her kids.

She mainly cooks so there aren’t issues with food, and she takes public transport which is “so much easier”.

Comments appear to be split on the traffic.

While some say there aren’t any issues, others agree with the OP.

Different people, different opinions

Perhaps the lesson here is that every resident will have their own preferences when it comes to their estate.

Some prefer excitement while others like having a quiet place to go home to. Others, like those with young families, may enjoy the neighbourhood more as there are other parents in the same boat.

At the end of the day, there will always be those who may not share your thoughts.

Regardless of what anyone thinks of the OP’s opinions, it did spark an interesting discussion about what different people want from their living environment.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.

